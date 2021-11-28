mistakes and arrogance. The descent is endless

After the four goals scored by Chelsea, the worst European defeat in 17 years of history, just so you can remember, Juventus are unable to regain their own destiny even in the league, suddenly canceling the encouraging victories with Fiorentina and Lazio. The crossbar chipped by Dybala in the sixth minute of recovery is the end of a journey fraught with difficulties, mental ties, physical troubles, errors, superficiality, like Atalanta’s goal triggered by the parish support of Morata, center-forward from 20 million to ‘ year, which is the most expensive lease in history. It is a journey at the end of the night, to use Celine’s literature, which smacks of constant mistakes, almost all made upstream. It is a poorly constructed squad, because it has the best only on the right (Cuadrado, Chiesa, possibly Bernardeschi) and all adapted to the left, where Rabiot often ends up acting, a sort of paradox. It is a company that for three years, after Marotta’s dismissal, has made an impressive series of mistakes. Before the “mirror” capital gains, with Consob slumbering, there was the disqualifying case of Suarez and the abyss in the financial statements opened by CR7.

In the meantime, behind players today in Serie B without appearances and valued who 8, who 10 million euros, the technical strength of the previous Juve faded, the one that in 9 years had managed to build a clear superiority, apparently stainless. It has slipped lower and lower, a descent often accompanied by improvisation and arrogance. In the almost general silence, with a lot of information or peaceful or too friendly, Juve has canceled itself and the excellent, indeed the extraordinary achieved previously. The comparisons say it: 6 points less than a year ago, when Pirlo had already seemed a gamble, -15 on the Sarri season (a year of “slime”, as Agnelli said), -19 on the last year of Max Allegri . Which may not be what it was, as critics claim, but evidently also has a team that has been disassembled since then.

Juve know only one way to survive: not conceding goals and going on the counterattack. As soon as it goes under, therefore unable to transition, it disappears. Seven times behind in the league, only in one he overturned and in another he drew. Four points in this special classification, that is, full relegation zone. Allegri’s worst choice was to focus any discussion, any analysis, on the result, even theorising it. As soon as this fails, there is nothing else to present, not even the experimentation that accompanied Pirlo.

Two words about Atalanta, who with Gasperini won for the first time at Juve. He drove with pace, with the courage to go one-on-one even in defense, catching up with Djimsiti or Toloi when he had to close the hole left by the high line. Zapata scored for the seventh game in a row. Gasperini, who we think can win the championship since August, has been missing Gosens and Hateboer so far, he has had Ilicic on alternate phases and Muriel for race change, in addition to the iron group in the Champions League. Speaking to Sole 24 Ore, President Percassi said a wonderful phrase: “We remained humble, we know we are a miracle”. The humility that was lost in Turin. Paratici sent to London, perhaps the revolution is not over. But the future is only in the mind of John Elkann, who has meanwhile guaranteed other hundreds of millions of euros. Yesterday, coincidentally, he was in his first home game this season.