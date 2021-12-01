mistakes dangerous for our health!

Our beauty and the gestures linked to it must always pass through safe practices, especially as regards hygiene and product conservation.

Let’s find out all the most common and dangerous mistakes made regarding hygiene and beauty.

Make up, give us a candid smile with good oral hygiene, fix our nails and shave, may seem simple and now mechanical gestures. But are we sure to proceed safely during our beauty routines?

Let’s find out some mistakes made unconsciously regarding hygiene in beauty practices, which could cost our health dearly.

Hygiene and beauty: these are the mistakes we all make and which should be avoided for our health

Every day we perform gestures of ‘beauty’ quickly, habitual, these same gestures can become risky for our health, here are the main ones:

1- Do not clean makeup brushes and sponges

Make-up brushes and sponges should always be washed and sanitized periodically. Those used with liquid or creamy products should be cleaned with each use, how? Even a simple organic Marseille soap will suffice without running into expensive specific detergents.

With regard to the drying of the brushes, it will be very important not to put them to dry with the head up. In this way the water will deposit at the base of the bristles, inside the brush, forming a bacterial load.

Not keeping your brushes clean could be a dangerous practice for your health as a vehicle for bacterial infections, which could affect the skin as well as the eyes.

2- Do not disinfect manicure tools

Whenever you are preparing to perform a manicure or pedicure, it would be a good and safe habit to disinfect the tools. A little alcohol or disinfectant will suffice.

This small gesture of hygiene will avoid unnecessary and harmful infections in the nails and in the cuticle area.

3- Use expired products

There expiration of makeup or beauty products, should always be taken into consideration. Each product has indicated on the packaging the PAO identified with an icon which represents a jar with the lid open on which a number is indicated that indicates the months in which the product remains intact since it is opened, for example 6, 12, 18 months.

4- Don’t wash your hands

Before putting on makeup, remove make-up and apply beauty treatments, we should always wash our hands thoroughly, to avoid spreading bacteria on the skin, eyes, hands or feet.

5- Beware of the toothbrush

The our smile is charming when it is white, but the toothbrush should be kept protected and it should always be washed and dried well after each use, this is because water residues could give rise to bacterial load. It will then be necessary to respect the rule of changing it at least every 2 months.

6- Risky hair removal

Self you shave at home with razors, razor blades or electric devices, these should always be perfectly clean. In the case of disposable blades, you will really have to use them and then throw them away. Never leave them in the shower to use them several times.

The heads of electrical devices should always be kept clean and disinfected.