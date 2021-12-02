mistakes, disappointing speeches, inability to manage the conflict. Thus Biden’s star has already become “the mediocre” – Corriere.it

from Giuseppe Sarcina

The balance (a year later): his image compromised by two laughs on TV, in June and November, in response to questions about his never decisive role.

This article was written by the US correspondent of

Corriere della Sera

On November 18, her communications director, Ashley Etienne, a veteran of the capital, resigned. On the Italian night between 1st and 2nd December (last night in the USA) Symone Sanders, the spokesperson for vice president Kamala Harris, resigned.

Lackluster, mediocre, not brilliant at all. For months the most recurring judgment of Kamala Harris in Congress and in Washington political circles. The vice president of the United States, the first woman to hold the second office in the country, the hope for minorities, the most innovative bet for the White House, clearly in trouble. The latest sign: Symone Sanders, her spokesperson, resigned on 1 December; and on Thursday 18 November, his communications director, Ashley Etienne, a veteran of the capital, former adviser to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, resigned. That same morning, Kamala had granted an interview to George Stephanopoulos of the ABC channel. The journalist had asked her for a comment on the indiscretions reported by CNN: is it true that you feel underutilized in the Biden administration? Harris had replied with a laugh, before denying everything. But that laugh, according to Etienne, would have had a bad effect on the audience. Exaggerated, superficial. It wasn’t the first time.

The slip on the migrant emergency On June 8, 2021, Harris even sneered on live TV, while Lester Holt, host of NBC, asked her, in full migrant emergency, when she would decide to be seen at the Mexican border. Communication is clearly the most visible stage and perhaps the most complicated for a politician. Biden, advised by Barack Obama and pressured by the African-American parliamentary lobby, had chosen Kamala as his deputy, precisely because of his stage presence. As had happened in the first debates during the Democratic primary and also in the face to face with the Republican Vice President Mike Pence, on 8 October 2020, one month before the elections.

Fifty-seven years old, studying law, Harris began as an assistant attorney in San Francisco. In 2010 she was elected California Attorney General. In 2016 she arrived at the Congress. Daughter of a Tamil scientist and a Jamaican economics professor, she presented herself in the 2020 Democratic primary as the representative of African Americans and other minorities. He started with a bang on January 27, 2019: a rally-event with about twenty thousand people in Oakland, his hometown. Then the consensus quickly evaporated, so much so that Harris withdrew from the race on December 3, 2019, even before voting began. A parable that seems to repeat itself: the favor with which Harris was received in the White House is dissolving, both in the Washington establishment and among the democratic base in general. A test? On October 29, Kamala shows up in Norfolk, Virginia, for a rally in support of Terry McAuliffe’s candidacy for Governor. Only 900 people are waiting for it, almost a neighborhood meeting.

Peak in polls: supported by only 34% The polls are also bad. According to the most recent survey, conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, only 34% of Americans approve of his work. Of course, not that Biden fares much better, with an “approval rate” of 41.3%, according to the average calculated by the RealClearPolitics website. In recent history, only the Trump-Pence tandem has done worse. The CNN investigation, the one cited by Stephanopoulos, tells how Harris would feel trapped in the White House. Not at all valued by the president’s advisers. The vice president’s staff recall, for example, how Biden did not give due weight to Harris’ mission in Paris, where on 10 November, he met Emmanuel Macron, relaunching relations between the United States and France. At the same time, however, Kamala would not be satisfied with the proxies obtained from January to today. And this is perhaps the most striking contradiction. In particular, “Joe” entrusted her with three dossiers: immigration, defense of the right to vote, abortion. Three central themes for American society and politics. Three troubles that bring only controversy, they think in the office of the vice president. But in a nation so torn apart it is practically impossible to avoid confrontation, even a bitter one.

The Unforgettable Deputies: Al Gore and Dick Cheney After all, the most effective “deputies”, or at least those who have remained in the memory, have revealed themselves to the world for their ability to withstand the conflict, if necessary. Just two examples: the Democrat Al Gore was the first to challenge the oil lobbies, which dominated the 1990s; Republican Dick Cheney opposed the world pacifist front, pushing the United States towards war to defend itself and export democracy. How is Harris doing instead? To begin with, progressives expected him to reverse the Trumpian approach to migration flows. But on June 8, 2021, in the press conference with the president of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, Kamala sounded like “The Donald”: I tell migrants not to come to the United States, because you will be sent back. Finally, a poisonous notation circulating among Biden’s closest associates. Kamala would have done little or nothing to compact Democratic parliamentarians and persuade them to vote on the $ 1,850 billion maneuver intended for energy conversion and welfare. Indeed, at the crucial moment, November 5, instead of hanging up on the phone with reluctant deputies and senators, he went to Maryland to visit a NASA space center.