Mistakes his 16-year-old daughter for a thief, shoots and kills her

Drama in Columbus, the capital of Ohio, in the United States. A man shot and killed his 16-year-old daughter in the house mistaking her for a thief. It happened in the middle of the night: the alarm went off in the house. At that point the man took the gun he had in the house and opened fire in the garage on what he thought was an intruder. It was his daughter, teenager Janae Hairtson.

The police arrived at the house about six minutes after the call. Vain the rescue and the rush to the hospital: the girl arrived there already dead. The recording of the recorded 911 phone call that is published by the American media is terrible: first the father is heard asking the injured daughter what she was doing and why she had triggered the alarm, then both parents begging the girl to stay awake. An investigation has been opened.

Columbus police said in a tweet that no charges were brought and that the case was forwarded to the Franklin County Attorney’s Office for review. The tragedy comes just days after a similar drama: A North Carolina police officer shot his 15-year-old son in the head in what appears to have been an accident. The availability of weapons in the homes of Americans is endless: on average 120.5 firearms per 100 residents.