mistakes not to be made for an exceptional result

The chocolate cake is undoubtedly the recipe that makes work days a good start at breakfast, and always saves the afternoons when you want to have a tasty snack! Do you know that you have to be careful not to make insidious mistakes?

There chocolate cake it teases even the most difficult palates, because it is a sweet with flavor unique, and which also lends itself to many variations, thanks to the possibility of combining different ingredients and giving life to new preparations. What is certain is that, however, in all cases, you don't have to make basic mistakes, because otherwise you can throw it all away! Here I offer you one unbeatable driving to have a mouth-watering result.

There chocolate cake makes your mouth water! Soft, tasty and with a cocoa flavor, what could be better in the world? Especially if it’s one economic preparation and which can be subject to many variants, just put in place a pinch of fantasy, and the magic is done!

Even the preparation of muffins has infallible tricks, in fact knowing how to make these two recipes can only be one great achievement given the success they both have.

Certainly the chocolate it is a food that almost everyone likes, but there are also people who don’t like it very much. With this guide you will conquer even the most skeptical, you will see.

The chocolate cake has no more secrets!

If you think preparing a dessert proof error is impossible, you’re wrong. It is true that it takes a long time commitment and passion, but even for beginners it is possible to create gods delicious dishes! Even polenta can be prepared in a few steps, just know some of them tricks and you will have no more rivals. If you can do it for polenta, think about what result you can have with it best cake of all! Here she is technique perfect.

If one of the mistakes you make most often is that of burn the chocolate, fits you well, because it means you prefer to do everything in a hurry in the microwave instead of dissolve it correctly a bain marie! If you are short on time and want to have an excellent result, you have to lose a little more patience right at this initial stage. The reason? If in one chocolate cake the basic ingredient par excellence is not perfect, here the taste is affected!

The next step is to stay beware of temperatures, because in the kitchen you have to respect some fundamental rules, and among these you don’t have to create imbalances between hot and cold, because otherwise your dough is to be thrown away. Before putting the chocolate with the wire technique in the rest of the dough, make sure it is warm. Otherwise, do you know what happens? Than yours cake becomes walls like marble!

Last but not least, you have to take care of the lightness of your dessert. It is not only the chocolate that gives the thickness of a tasty cloud, but also the butter! If you forget to whip it with sugar, you will not be able to have a soft and delicate cake. After that you can incorporate the eggs and the rest of the ingredients.

Trust these goodies, everyone will congratulate you!