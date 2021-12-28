Mistakes not to make when caring for succulents

Succulents are very common because they need little care, but there are mistakes that you absolutely must not make in order not to compromise them.

Take care of the fat plants it can be child’s play since they don’t need green thumb care. When you want to give a little green to your home, the first thing you think about is a succulent plant. This is thought of because they are easy to care for and don’t need a lot of care. However, you can run into some fatal mistakes that can compromise the health of your plant.

Even if they need to little care, these are basically important. In fact, even a succulent plant can die. And if you took it because it needs little attention, it turns out that in the long run you forget to do those little precautions that a succulent plant needs.

Succulents: here are the mistakes not to make

The first mistake that is usually made is the choice of jar. In fact, in the desire to decorate the house, he lets himself be carried away thus forgetting the needs of the plant. Pots that are too small or draining will mark the end of your seedling. In fact, a succulent plant prefers dry soil, in fact too much irrigation could lead to the death of the plant’s roots. The ground it must also be well drained, so it is necessary to put a layer of clay on the chosen pot. If a plant needs little water, that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be watered. Indeed a succulent plant goes watered when you see that the ground is dry.

So what do succulents need? In addition to a suitable pot and soil, an essential amount of water, succulents need light. In fact, most of them need direct sunlight to survive, and if you have taken it for furniture, opt for a type of succulent plant such as sansevieria that resists even in poorly lit places.