Mistakes not to make when measuring blood pressure at home

Measure your blood pressure at home it is a common practice: nowadays on the market there are all kinds of devices for measuring, analog or digital, at an affordable price. There are many advantages of being able to measure blood pressure at home: those who have a specific problem related to pressure can monitor it without having to go to the doctor every time and in the presence of some specific symptoms, such as headache or weakness, you can quickly take the measurement to understand whether to worry or not.

But like all simple things, even the measurement of pressure hides several pitfalls: however, it is enough to implement small tricks to ensure that the measurement is truthful and not falsified.

First of all, at least in the half hour preceding the blood pressure measurement one must not make physical efforts, eat, smoke: just one of these activities can alter the measurement.

To measure the pressure it is necessary to be seated comfortably, with the back supported and the feet that touch the ground well: the left arm should be positioned on a plane in front of you, so that it is more or less at the height of the heart. Measure blood pressure with one arm not leaning or hanging along the side it can lead to busting values ​​(they can increase up to 10 points more than the actual ones).

Obviously you have to measure the pressure on the bare armor, but even here it is better to specify it: if you wear clothes under the cuff of the blood pressure monitor, the result is not reliable. Also during the measurement you have to be quiet: talking, even on the phone, is not indicated.

These little tricks are better known, while some notions may be unknown to those who have no studies in health fields: for example, did you know that even go to the bathroom or not can affect blood pressure measurement?

If you take your blood pressure and meanwhile pee escapes you, the value can grow up to 10-15 points compared to the actual one: a notable difference that should not be overlooked. Another important detail, which can make values ​​grow, are the legs crossed when measuring: the feet must be well anchored to the ground as previously mentioned.

Finally, be constant in measuring your blood pressure: measurements at different times during the day or not every day are not accurate in terms of monitoring. In fact, pressure varies according to times, meals and other variables: it is therefore the case, if there is a real need to keep the values ​​under control, to measure the pressure twice a day and always at the same times.