We all know that antibiotics should only be taken on prescription and when they are actually needed.

They must be used with care, otherwise they could be useless and even harmful.

Even if, as reported by some statistics, compared to years ago people today make a more moderate use of this drug, it should be known, that there are some mistakes not to be made when taking antibiotics and that it would be better to avoid for the well-being of the our body.

Let’s see together what are the mistakes that most often make.

Forgetting to take the antibiotic

When the doctor prescribes an antibiotic, he does so by indicating precise times. These must be respected, otherwise the antibiotic could lose its effectiveness.

For example, if we forget to take it at 17:00 and do it at 19:00, the next administration, if it is 12 hours, will be at seven in the morning and no longer at five.

Conversely, if a dose is taken early it could also cause intoxication, or it could not be absorbed “properly” by the body.

Do not stop treatment earlier than expected

The doctor prescribes antibiotics according to the pathology to be treated and for a certain number of days.

If we notice that we have an improvement in symptoms already in the first days, the treatment should not be stopped at all sooner than expected.

In fact, in the first few days, the bacterial load decreases but does not disappear and we could get sick again.

On the contrary, we don’t even have to extend the time of administration of this drug, because we would risk damaging the good bacteria present in our body.

Here are the mistakes not to make when taking antibiotics and what to do if unexpected situations arise. Do not change the dosage of the prescribed antibiotic

The doctor prescribes the dosage of the antibiotic according to the disease to be treated, the patient’s weight and age.

If the symptoms of the disease worsen, do not change the dose of the drug without first consulting your doctor.

Interaction with food

Antibiotics should only be swallowed with water. Better to avoid doing it with milk, tea, coffee or other, because it could give rise to “chemical reactions” that could affect the effectiveness of the antibiotic.