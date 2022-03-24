mistakes not to make

In the gym after 40 and 50 you can get important results. Provided you avoid some mistakes. The word from the expert: Paolo Evangelista

Eugenio Spagnuolo

There is a time for all things. But physical activity is an exception: recent studies tell us that we can start it even later in the years. Just do it wisely. It applies to aerobics and also to strength training: the muscles do not want to give up on the passing of time. That’s why there are not a few people who make the decision to join the gym after 40 (and after 50). To lose weight. “But also to have muscular shoulders and arms,” ​​he explains Paolo Evangelistatraining and biomechanics expert, responsible for teaching the certification for personal trainers of Project Invictus.

In the gym after 40: can you get results? – It is not uncommon to see men and women who discover strength and endurance training with weights at an older age and achieve amazing results. More than age, in their case, it seems that the commitment they put into it matters. But is it really so? “Yes, you can get results in the gym even after the age of 40 and 50”, comments the expert.

How to get results in the gym after 40 and 50 – Those who join the gym during the “anta” are often in a hurry to see the positive effects. But that’s not how it works. At the beginning you need method and patience (not too much in reality). But then the results come. “But first there are some rules to follow,” Evangelista suggests.

Don’t think about the short term : a minimum change from the muscular point of view requires at least 3 months . The body needs time to build muscle mass.

: a minimum change from the muscular point of view requires . The body needs time to build muscle mass. Consistency is important : you have to train at least 2 days a week for about 60-90 ‘, always.

: you have to train for about 60-90 ‘, always. There are no shortcuts . Weight training novices are confident that a miracle pill is popping up somewhere. Spoiler: does not exist. Even the most well-known supplements must be used wisely and work in sync with training and nutrition.

. Weight training novices are confident that a miracle pill is popping up somewhere. Spoiler: does not exist. Even the most well-known supplements must be used wisely and work in sync with training and nutrition. Strength above all . If you want muscle mass it is necessary to develop muscle strength because – the expert always explains – initially the improvement is due to nervous factors, then when these are optimized, then you have muscle growth which is in fact the body’s reaction to the effort to lead to finish the activities that are required of him.

. If you want muscle mass it is necessary to develop muscle strength because – the expert always explains – initially the improvement is due to nervous factors, then when these are optimized, then you have muscle growth which is in fact the body’s reaction to the effort to lead to finish the activities that are required of him. Woe to neglect the technique of the exercises. It is necessary to learn the movements and refine them to perform an exercise well and exploit our potential. That’s why a personal might be useful at first.

Can everything be done in the gym after 40? – “A forty year old is young today. He is no longer like he used to be ”explains Evangelista. “And his training is no different from that of a 20-year-old. This means that in a program there will be fundamental exercises such as the bench press, the squat, the deadlift, which help build more muscle mass. But more than weight, the important thing is to pay attention to technique, because injuries are possible ”. And the risks to the joints? “Before embarking on the adventure of strength training, a medical check-up is essential. And then any self-respecting program will have to take into account any musculoskeletal pathologies. But it is not said that bones and joints at 40 are in worse shape. If anything, anyone who has never practiced sports must pay attention to the signals given by the body and remember that progression in training is important: you have to start with low loads.

What do 40 and over 40 year olds ask at the gym? – “The most frequent requests to personal trainers by men are more muscular arms and the tortoise. The latter, however, is a sort of chimera, since it does not depend only on training, but also on body fat and, often, on a genetic component. And then, let’s face it, the tortoise doesn’t even have a fundamental function from a muscular point of view. But it has a symbolic value: it is the symbol of the male physical form, of being thin ”, comments Paolo Evangelista.

What are the benefits of weight training after age 40? – “The first is that in this way we stop a sedentary lifestyle, an insidious enemy that slowly causes the nervous system to die and atrophies important adaptive mechanisms. Recall that cognitive decline begins with motor decline. Muscles in aging not only protect against falls but also preserve us from cognitive decline ”, replies the expert. “Then there are the endorphins: opiate-like substances produced by our brain after a workout that work as a reward. And, last but not least, seeing yourself in shape has a positive impact on self-esteem. And this applies to all ages “.

Up to what age can you train for strength and lift weights? – “The adaptive mechanisms remain the same,” explains Evangelista. “What changes are the recovery capacity and muscle composition, but the training model does not change. virtually you can practice these workouts even at the age of 70, as shown by many known cases (one above all: Arnold Schwarzenegger).