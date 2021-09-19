Mister Paura presents Siberia, a romantic thriller with Keanu Reeves

“Siberia … is a concept of an almost inconceivable fatal gravity”, wrote Theodor Kröger – A jungle of ice. An icy maze in which the American diamond merchant Keanu Reeves will get lost. A heart in winter can melt in the fire of passion. But the war remains cold. Business is business. Diamonds, you know, are forever. Patience, no. It is like the air in a closed room: at some point it will run out. Drunk on vodka of an imaginary brand, lovers consume themselves by the fire of a candle. Except that a match is enough to burn the whole world. The blue diamond is immutable, rare, indestructible. Life, on the other hand, can suddenly end. Between true and false, between friends and enemies, between Mirny and St. Petersburg, the prey tries to transform itself into a hunter. But loving each other on white nights is something fatal. Siberia kills the things it loves.
The plot of the film Siberia
An American diamond merchant named Lucas (Keanu Reeves) travels to Russia to sell rare blue diamonds of questionable origin. As the deal falls apart, the man embarks on an obsessive relationship with the owner of a Russian cafe in a small Siberian town. The growing passion of the two lovers goes hand in hand with Lucas’ inability to extricate himself from the treacherous world of the diamond trade. Love and the criminal world eventually collide as the American desperately searches for an escape route in a world with no way out.
The Cast of Siberia
Keanu Reeves is Lucas Hill
Ana Ularu is Katya
Pasha D. Lychnikoff is Boris Volkov
Molly Ringwald is Gabby Hill
Rafael Petardi is Pavel
Aleks Paunovic is Yefrem
Boris Gulyarin is Pyotr
Ashley St. George is Christa
Taran Vitt is Lio