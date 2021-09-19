Mister Paura presents Siberia, a romantic thriller with Keanu Reeves

“Siberia … is a concept of an almost inconceivable fatal gravity”, wrote Theodor Kröger – A jungle of ice. An icy maze in which the American diamond merchant Keanu Reeves will get lost. A heart in winter can melt in the fire of passion. But the war remains cold. Business is business. Diamonds, you know, are forever. Patience, no. It is like the air in a closed room: at some point it will run out. Drunk on vodka of an imaginary brand, lovers consume themselves by the fire of a candle. Except that a match is enough to burn the whole world. The blue diamond is immutable, rare, indestructible. Life, on the other hand, can suddenly end. Between true and false, between friends and enemies, between Mirny and St. Petersburg, the prey tries to transform itself into a hunter. But loving each other on white nights is something fatal. Siberia kills the things it loves.