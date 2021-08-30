Mister Paura presents You Should Have Left, the thriller with Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried aired on Sky

“Croeso” is a word that means Welcome in the Welsh language.

But for the protagonists of You Should Have Left, the principality of Wales is in danger of turning into hell. The villa rented on the Internet turns out to be a prison for Kevin Bacon, a former broker with a wife who is perhaps too young, a young daughter and a past to forget. Again, the danger lies in the mansion. Something is wrong. The residence is a labyrinth without right angles. A maze designed by Escher.

The dimension of fear cannot be measured. Time and space are shattered and the sins of the fathers fall on the children. Sin, like the devil, has many names.

So between disturbing Polaroids and messy notes, reality is confused with dreams, darkness with light. The house guards and punishes those who try to escape from their shadow. The mind is a building from which one cannot escape.

And it is useless to ask ourselves whether to leave or stay. Because no one survives life.