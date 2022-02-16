Mister T, the ‘lucky’ birth of a myth.

The forty-year-olds today – and not only – remember him as Mr. T, in the A-Team saga or the boxer Clubber Lang in Rocky III. Two characters that made Lawrence Tureaud famous, a well-known American actor lent to wrestling paired with Hulk Hogan, with whom the meeting in 2 vs 2 tag team mode against Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff remains famous.

A successful career was that of the ‘chicagoens’ class of 1952, born by chance after having served in the American army during the Cold War, during which he was named the best trainee out of 6000 recruits. In 1976, during a Fort McCoy, Wisconsin drill, he was forced to cut down some trees at the base for a small infraction. Punishment that left even the platoon sergeant who gave the order stunned: in a couple of hours, in fact, Lawrence had cut down about 70 trees with his ax.

After his discharge from the army, the future Mister T began a period as a bouncer in a Chicago nightclub, which was followed by the activity of bodyguard for American actors and celebrities, such as Steve McQueen, Michael Jackson, LeVar Burton, Diana Ross, Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier.

A ‘career interrupted’ in 1980 by Sylvester Stallone who, after seeing him at NBC TV’s “America’s Toughest Bouncer” competition, decided to cast him in the role of boxer Clubber Lang in the movie “Rocky III”, thus starting a new life in the entertainment world.

With the participation in the cast of the A-Team, successful series aired from 1983 to 1987, where he played the role of sergeant BA Baracus, veteran of the army special forces, Lawrence managed to enter the homes of millions of people throughout the world, thanks also to the disruptive look for the time.

Image, as he declared, born after reading the magazine “National Geographic” in the late ’70s, where he noticed for the first time the unusual hairstyle of a Mandinka warrior. An aspect that he decided to adopt to mark his belonging to his ancestors.

photo by sv1ambo from Flickr