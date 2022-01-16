Misuse of Facebook user data? Mark Zuckerberg takes a big risk

Meta’s 2022 begins with a class action of more than three billion dollars against the US giant that controls the social network services Facebook and Instagram, the instant messaging service WhatsApp and Messenger. Whose CEO is Mark Zuckerberg.

A competition law expert, backed by a powerful litigation fund, is ready to organize a multi-billion dollar class action against Facebook / Meta for violating competition laws, on the grounds that he allegedly abused his domain on social networks in the UK for several years.

There class action was filed against Meta, the parent company of Facebook, at the Competition Appeal Tribunal of the United Kingdom in London. And if successful, the action would see Facebook having to pay £ 2.3 billion (over three billion dollars) in damages to Facebook users in the UK.

But what if Dr. Liza Lovdahl Gormsen was right?

The allegations against Meta for exploiting their data between 2015 and 2019 aim to charge its 44 million users in the United Kingdom a fee. This is because Facebook would have – a mandatory conditional in these cases – taken all personal data and private users of its users, who, due to Facebook’s dominance, had no other viable social platform, and in return all its users have, in effect, obtained the possibility of posting photos of children and kittens to their friends and their families.

The class action was organized by the international competition law expert, Dr. Liza Lovdahl Gormsen (reveals techcrunch), who filed remarks before the UK Parliament regarding Facebook’s market dominance, as well as academic legal articles written about it.

The allegations are based on the idea that Facebook has fixed some sort of “Unfair price” for Facebook users, at least in the UK. The “price” set for granting access to the social network was the surrender of the valuable personal data of UK users, who in exchange simply obtained “free” access to Facebook’s social networking platform, without any compensation financial, all while Facebook was making tons of money.

The fact of the matter is that Facebook would have surrounded its UK users by not only blocking them and taking their data into its platform, but also by tracking it via the Facebook pixel, on other websites, thus generating deep ‘social graph’ data. Heavy accusations, all to be proven. But what if Dr. Liza Lovdahl Gormsen was right? Posterity will judge.