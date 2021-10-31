Mitrou-Long is unstoppable, the Fortitudo never in the game

Germani Brescia is there. Against Fortitudo Bologna Alessandro Magro’s team hits the third consecutive victory, splitting the match with 33 points in the second quarter. Once again the man with the baton of command is Naz Mitrou-Long, already in double figures in the first quarter. Fortitudo, without Gudmundsson and Fantinelli, and never precise from the outside, never manages to enter the game despite the recovery of Groselle in the painting.

97-81 the final.

FIRST FOUR

Germani Brescia always in command of operations, Fortitudo in search of stability without Fantinelli and Gudmundsson, and with the returning Groselle under the planks. The lighthouse for Magro, once again, is Naz Mitrou-Long, 14 points in the 26-19 at the end of the first quarter. For Aradori’s Effe 6.

SECOND FOUR

The first half ends at 59-39, with the Cidneo team scoring 33 points in the fourth, reaching the maximum advantage. 19 by Mitrou Longo, 9 by Adv. For Effe 7 turnovers, 8 by Ashley and Benzing.

THIRD FOURTH

Loading... Advertisements

Germani Brescia always in control, Effe does not have the strength to return. 77-56 at the end of the third quarter, 22 by Mitrou-Long, 11 by Aradori.

FOURTH FOURTH

Brescia stretches, with the growth of Burns and Gabriel, increasingly dynamic and dominant also in defense.