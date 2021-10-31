Sports

Mitrou-Long is unstoppable, the Fortitudo never in the game

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee41 mins ago
0 3 1 minute read
Loading...
Advertisements

Germani Brescia is there. Against Fortitudo Bologna Alessandro Magro’s team hits the third consecutive victory, splitting the match with 33 points in the second quarter. Once again the man with the baton of command is Naz Mitrou-Long, already in double figures in the first quarter. Fortitudo, without Gudmundsson and Fantinelli, and never precise from the outside, never manages to enter the game despite the recovery of Groselle in the painting.

97-81 the final.

FIRST FOUR

Germani Brescia always in command of operations, Fortitudo in search of stability without Fantinelli and Gudmundsson, and with the returning Groselle under the planks. The lighthouse for Magro, once again, is Naz Mitrou-Long, 14 points in the 26-19 at the end of the first quarter. For Aradori’s Effe 6.

SECOND FOUR

The first half ends at 59-39, with the Cidneo team scoring 33 points in the fourth, reaching the maximum advantage. 19 by Mitrou Longo, 9 by Adv. For Effe 7 turnovers, 8 by Ashley and Benzing.

THIRD FOURTH

Loading...
Advertisements

Germani Brescia always in control, Effe does not have the strength to return. 77-56 at the end of the third quarter, 22 by Mitrou-Long, 11 by Aradori.

FOURTH FOURTH

Brescia stretches, with the growth of Burns and Gabriel, increasingly dynamic and dominant also in defense.

Source link

Loading...
Advertisements

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee41 mins ago
0 3 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Atalanta risks a disqualification of the curve or of the entire stadium

14 hours ago

“It’s not juve style to have someone like Nedved in that prestigious role. Cr7 confirmed, but you have to make it useful to the team. On Locatelli and Donnarumma…”

July 15, 2021

Juventus starts again, Allegri: “Enthusiasm and desire to work” | News

July 16, 2021

here are the objectives of the retreat

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button