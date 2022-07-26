Miu Miu is behind the favorite bag of fashion experts

Miu miu It’s like Prada: the two sister fashion houses have the ability to make any of their accessories go viral. It’s Miuccia’s hand of midas. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a crochet bag or oxford shoes with a coin on the instep. The imagination of the Italian creator is an inexhaustible source for the most desired accessories of the moment. The latest hit from a phenomenon that has no limits is a bag with which Miu Miu revisits her quilted classic.

Under the name of the line ‘Matelassé’, the Italian firm has created a mini bag with a ‘hobo’ silhouette that delights fashion experts. Emily Ratajkowski She has been one of the last to resort to this design, in black, with dark tailored pants and a white bra, with contrasting orange flip-flops.

Emily Ratajkowski with a Miu Miu bag.TheImageDirect.com

The bag, which we could already see in the Miu Miu autumn winter 2022 collection, is the perfect size to become a basic for the day, as well as the perfect party bag. In the prescribers we find both possibilities: an option that combines with a light knit outfit in lilac, or a party detail that combines with a sophisticated dress, as Emily Sindlev demonstrated a few days ago. The accessory in question is available on the web in various colors, from yellow to red, passing through its “peacock blue” version, one of the most viewed on Instagram.