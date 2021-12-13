MIUI 12.5 Beta in Europe with Xiaomi.eu | Download

Nothing keeps Xiaomi fans in hype more than releasing the update to the MIUI 12.5. As already seen at the presentation, the latest update brings with it many news for smartphone owners Xiaomi And Redmi, but for the moment it is diffused only in phase Beta for Chinese users. For us users GlobalHowever, the ever-active team of Xiaomi.EU, which made the builds of the latest major update available for several smartphones. Let’s see in detail what it is.

Update 11/12: released the latest version based on MIUI 12.5 Beta in version 21.12.8.

MIUI 12.5: the Xiaomi.eu team makes it more Western with its Custom ROMs

Presented together with Xiaomi Mi 11, it will still take months before MIUI 12.5 is released in stable form. For the moment, the only way to test it is to rely on the MIUI 12.5 Beta program, an initiative limited to the Asian territory only. Precisely for this reason the Xiaomi.eu team has decided to take these Asian ROMs and make them “western”. In addition to cleaning them of unnecessary apps and bloatware, languages ​​(including Italian) and Google services are added.

Template MIUI version Android version Xiaomi Mi 11 21.12.8 Android 12 Download Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro / Ultra 21.12.8 Android 12 Download Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G 21.12.8 Android 12 Download Xiaomi Mi 11i (Redmi K40 Pro / Pro +) 21.12.8 Android 12 Download Xiaomi Mi 10 21.12.8 Android 12 Download Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 21.12.8 Android 12 Download Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra 21.12.8 Android 11 Download Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition (Lite Zoom) 21.12.8 Android 11 Download Xiaomi Mi 10T / Mi 10T Pro (Redmi K30S) 21.12.8 Android 12 Download Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite (Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G) 21.12.8 Android 11 Download Xiaomi Mi 10S 21.12.8 Android 12 Download Xiaomi Mi Note 10 / Mi Note 10 Pro (Mi CC9 Pro) 21.12.8 Android 11 Download Xiaomi MIX 4 21.12.8 Android 12 Download Xiaomi CIVI 21.12.8 Android 12 Download POCO F3 (Redmi K40) 21.12.8 Android 12 Download Redmi K30 5G 21.12.8 Android 11 Download Redmi K30i 5G 21.12.8 Android 11 Download POCO F2 Pro (Redmi K30 Pro) 21.12.8 Android 12 Download Redmi 9T (Note 9 4G) 21.12.8 Android 11 Download

Changelog System New – “Extended Power Menu” setting restored in developer options for Android 12 devices Fix – The car display UI in Android Auto was not resizing properly [dispositivi Android 12] Fix – “Compress after tap” did not work [dispositivi Android 12] Control center Fix – The “My Data” icon was missing in the top left tab of the Control Center Safety Correction – The AVL security scan engine was not available on some devices Camera New – You can now add a protective watermark in Documents mode to protect your documents from unauthorized copying [Android 12] Audio recorder Fix – Failed to start recording

Warning: The camera does not work properly on Mi 10T Pro. We do not recommend upgrading to this version if you own Mi 10T Pro. The camera of Redmi K30S Ultra / Mi 10T works fine.

Tip for Android 12 devices: Since TWRP does not work with Android 12, the update must be flashed in Fastboot mode Download the ZIP package, unpack it and run the update script (without formatting the data if you are switching from Xiaomi.eu ROM with Android 11 or formatting if you are flashing it for the first time).

This is the latest MIUI 12.5 Beta ROM. Starting from December 13th, the weekly updates will be temporarily suspended. The next updates will be based on MIUI 13 once it is ready.

This is the latest Android 11 based update for Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30i 5G, Mi 10 Lite Zoom and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G / Mi 10T Lite. The next updates will be based on Android 12 once ready.

Installation guide

The first step for installing Xiaomi.eu MIUI 12 Beta is unlocking the bootloader. After that you will have to install the custom recovery TWRP and obtaining the root permissions. Look for the guide dedicated to your model, on our portal you can find several.

At this point, download the ZIP file of the MIUI 12 Beta you are interested in and copy it to the smartphone storage. From the item “Updater“From the Settings click on the 3 dots at the top and select”Reboot to Recovery“. Once you have entered TWRP mode, select “Install / Select zip“, Install, reboot and you are ready.

