MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition coming to other devices

After releasing the MIUI 12, the developer team of Xiaomi he had to undertake a complex work of improvement and optimization of the customized interface of the Chinese giant, having to solve numerous bugs encountered by users.

From this work the 12.5 version of MIUI was born, which however did not solve all the problems and Xiaomi therefore had to intervene again, releasing the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition, which can be considered as a full-fledged update.

In recent months, numerous Xiaomi smartphones have already received the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition and now the Chinese giant is ready to take it to a third batch of devices.

Xiaomi brings the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition to other devices

According to what has been made known by the team of developers of the Chinese giant, in the next few days the release of the stable version of MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition will be kicked off for the following devices:

Xiaomi Civi

Redmi 9

Redmi 10X 4G

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi K30 Extreme Edition

Xiaomi CC9 Pro

Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X Pro

Redmi Note 11 5G

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (Youth Edition)

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30i 5G

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro

Redmi K30

Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition

Xiaomi CC9

Xiaomi Mi 9SE

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi CC9 Meitu Customized version

Redmi K20

Redmi K20 Pro

According to Xiaomi’s projects, for all these smartphones and tablets the update should be available by the end of December but, considering that we are talking about over 20 devices, it would not be so strange if for some of them there were some small delays. .

However, Xiaomi’s team of developers must be acknowledged for having put to work hard to solve the problems encountered with the previous release of the company’s customized interface.

Recall that the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition focuses on the fluidity of the interface and on the lower energy consumption, thanks to a better management of resources, giving more attention to the main activities and less space to those in the background.