MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition coming to other devices
After releasing the MIUI 12, the developer team of Xiaomi he had to undertake a complex work of improvement and optimization of the customized interface of the Chinese giant, having to solve numerous bugs encountered by users.
From this work the 12.5 version of MIUI was born, which however did not solve all the problems and Xiaomi therefore had to intervene again, releasing the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition, which can be considered as a full-fledged update.
In recent months, numerous Xiaomi smartphones have already received the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition and now the Chinese giant is ready to take it to a third batch of devices.
Xiaomi brings the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition to other devices
According to what has been made known by the team of developers of the Chinese giant, in the next few days the release of the stable version of MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition will be kicked off for the following devices:
- Xiaomi Civi
- Redmi 9
- Redmi 10X 4G
- Xiaomi Mi Pad 5
- Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Pro 5G
- Redmi Note 11 Pro
- Redmi K30 Extreme Edition
- Xiaomi CC9 Pro
- Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X Pro
- Redmi Note 11 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (Youth Edition)
- Redmi K30 5G
- Redmi K30i 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 9
- Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
- Redmi K30
- Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition
- Xiaomi CC9
- Xiaomi Mi 9SE
- Redmi Note 8 Pro
- Xiaomi CC9 Meitu Customized version
- Redmi K20
- Redmi K20 Pro
According to Xiaomi’s projects, for all these smartphones and tablets the update should be available by the end of December but, considering that we are talking about over 20 devices, it would not be so strange if for some of them there were some small delays. .
However, Xiaomi’s team of developers must be acknowledged for having put to work hard to solve the problems encountered with the previous release of the company’s customized interface.
Recall that the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition focuses on the fluidity of the interface and on the lower energy consumption, thanks to a better management of resources, giving more attention to the main activities and less space to those in the background.