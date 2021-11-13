MIUI 12.5 Enhanced: the last phase starts, here on which models

Since the official announcement by Xiaomi, various users have begun to see their smartphone update to MIUI 12.5 Enhanced. An awaited update, although it does not add any new features from a functional or aesthetic point of view, on the contrary. The goal of this update is to take the MIUI 12.5 problem and optimize it, solving the various problems encountered by the community. Given the amount of bugs, the MIUI team was forced to publish an official apology, promising to solve it as soon as possible. However, its diffusion is taking place progressively, having to reach various smartphones including Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO. Also because we remember that the MIUI team is also preparing for the increasingly upcoming announcement of MIUI 13.

Xiaomi announces the next smartphones that will receive MIUI 12.5 Enhanced

Having officially concluded the first and second phase, Xiaomi has recently announced the third stage, that is the final one, for the roll-out of the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced. Inside we find all the other compatible smartphones but which have not yet been updated and are still at the standard MIUI 12.5. If you are curious to find out if your smartphone will be updated, here is the complete list:

Xiaomi 11 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

Xiaomi Mi CC9 (Mi 9 Lite)

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro (Mi Note 10/10 Pro)

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Meitu Edition

Xiaomi CIVI

Xiaomi Pad 5

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G

Redmi K40 Gaming (POCO F3 GT)

Redmi K30 (POCO X2)

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30i 5G

Redmi K30 Ultra

Redmi K20 (Xiaomi Mi 9T)

Redmi K20 Pro (Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro)

Redmi Note 11 5G (POCO M4 Pro 5G)

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi 9

Redmi 10X 4G (Note 9)

Redmi 10X

Redmi 10X Pro

The third phase of the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced roll-out officially started on November 12 and should end at end of December, barring hitches. And given the amount of smartphones in the list, it cannot be ruled out that for some there may be delays, especially for older ones. For the moment the roll-out has arrived on Xiaomi Pad 5 and Redmi Note 11 Pro / Pro + and more generally in the dedicated article you will find all the updated models and related download links.

Furthermore, it should be noted that this roadmap i China models, therefore the porting of the relative Global and EEA ROMs could arrive later. In this article you will find the list of all the models updated to MIUI 12.5 Enhanced in the western version, always with a link to the download. In case you have a modded smartphone, then you can rely on the Xiaomi.eu ports, which usually arrive weeks before the official ports.

