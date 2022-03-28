MIUI 13.5 is getting closer, but it will only reach Xiaomi with Android 12

If you have a Xiaomi with MIUI 13 based on Android 11, it will not update to MIUI 13.5.

Xiaomi made official the latest version of your operating system for smartphones and tabletsMIUI 13, at the end of last year and despite the fact that It has not yet reached the vast majority of the terminals of the Chinese firmwe are already receiving the first information about the next version of Xiaomi’s customization layer.

In this sense, we have just learned that MIUI 13.5 is getting closer, but this new update of the Chinese brand’s operating system It will only reach Xiaomi with Android 12.

MIUI 13.5 will only reach Xiaomi phones with Android 12

As the guys from the specialized media Xiaomiui tell us, the Chinese giant is already working on the new version of its mobile operating system, MIUI 13.5but this new update It will only reach devices with Android 12.

This means that all Xiaomi phones that currently have MIUI 13 based on Android 11 will not be updated to MIUI 13since the essential requirement to receive MIUI 13.5 is have Android 12.

In this way, the Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO smartphones that they will not update to MIUI 13.5 are the following:

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9SE

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 9T *

* Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

Xiaomi Mi CC9

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Meitu

Redmi K20

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20 Pro Premium

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8T

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi 9A

Redmi 9AT

redmi 9i

Redmi 9C

LITTLE C3

LITTLE C31

On the other side of the coin, we find all the terminals that currently have MIUI 13 based on Android 12 and that they will receive MIUI 13.5 such as the new Xiaomi 12 series, the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro, the Xiaomi Mi 11, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, the Xiaomi Mi MIX Foldthe Xiaomi Mi 10, the new Redmi Note 11 range, The Redmi Note 10 and 10 Prothe Redmi 10 or the POCO M4 Pro 5G, X4 Pro 5G and F3·

Regarding the arrival of MIUI 13.5, if we take into account that MIUI 13 landed at the end of last year and that MIUI 14 should be available at the end of this year, everything seems to indicate that this new update of the Xiaomi software layer should arrive in the middle of the year, between June and July approximately.

