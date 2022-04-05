MIUI 13 and 50 megapixel camera for less than 150 dollars

The next POCO would be a cheap smartphone with a big screen and MIUI 13.

After the launch of one of his flagships for this year, the POCO X4 Pro 5G, the Chinese brand belonging to Xiaomi is already setting its sights on the next terminals that will land in your catalog over the months. Today, a new model of the POCO brand has obtained FCC certificationrevealing that his arrival could be imminent.

Everything seems to indicate that the device will hit the market under the name of LITTLE C4but as usual with the company’s mobiles, it will actually be a Redmi mobile with a slightly different design and a new title.

In this case, everything seems to indicate that Xiaomi will take the Redmi 10C as a baseone of its most recent models aimed at the entry range, which has some reliable characteristics associated with a very low price.

The POCO C4 would be a Redmi 10C with a slightly updated design

According to data released by the FCC, the new POCO C4 It will be available in two variants, one aimed at the global market, and the other at the Chinese market.

The global model would have dimensions of 167.18 millimeters in height and 76.87 millimeters in width, exactly the same as the Redmi 10C. It will also equip a 6.71 inch screen with Full HD + resolution and “notch” in the form of a drop.

All this would be supported by a Snapdragon 680 processora large 6000 mAH battery, LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage, plus MIUI 13 as an operating system, yes, based on Android 11.

The camera system will be led by a 50 megapixel main sensor, accompanied by a 2 megapixel sensor for portraits. Its front camera has 5 megapixel resolution.

For now, POCO has not disclosed when do you plan present its new smartphone aimed at the entry range. Likewise, the brand is expected to announce the new LITTLE M4the “cropped” version of the POCO M4 Pro.

