MIUI 13 arrives in Italy! Here are the Xiaomi smartphones ready to receive it





The Global version of the Xiaomi operating system, MIUI 13which was launched alongside the series Redmi Note 11bringing important innovations also in the devices of the international markets.



The core experience improvements are based in particular on four innovative features:

Liquid Storage which improves the read and write efficiency by up to 60%.

which improves the read and write efficiency by up to 60%. Atomized Memory a refined memory management method, which takes RAM efficiency to a new level by dividing its usage processes into important and unimportant activities at the individual app level.

a refined memory management method, which takes RAM efficiency to a new level by dividing its usage processes into important and unimportant activities at the individual app level. Focus Algorithms which dynamically allocates system resources based on usage scenarios, making MIUI smoother and more responsive.

which dynamically allocates system resources based on usage scenarios, making MIUI smoother and more responsive. Smart Balance designed to automatically strike the balance between performance and power consumption, thus ensuring an overall battery life of up to 10% longer.









In addition, MIUI 13 introduces new and captivating functions that allow you to unicize your experience such as Sidebarthe tool that allows you to access all your favorite applications in floating windows with a simple swipe, making it perfect for multitasking.

After this intro, let’s see when and which Xiaomi smartphone are ready to receive the new and awaited update.

MIUI 13: the smartphones that will receive the update first

Xiaomi has published a first roadmap for updating to MIUI 13 Global. Here are which models will receive it startingfrom the first quarter of 2022:

Mi 11 Ultra

I 11

I 11i

Mi 11 Lite 5G

Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10 JE

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

Redmi 10









