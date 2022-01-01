MIUI 13 Beta available on various Xiaomi and Redmi | Download
With the end of 2021 the presentation of the MIUI 13 arrives and at this time Xiaomi has decided to start the program immediately MIUI 13 Beta. In view of the stable release of the new major update, Xiaomi will give the community the opportunity to test the software innovations included within it. In this article you can consult the roadmap with the list of all Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO models that will update to MIUI 13. The stable update will be released starting from the beginning of 2022 and will continue over the following months: until that moment, here you can find all the ROMs of the MIUI 13 Beta program available in China.
Last updated: December 31st
Xiaomi starts the MIUI 135 Beta program: here are all the compatible models
As with every new Beta release, I want to point out that the use of the MIUI 13 Beta is not for everyone. Since these are ROMs officially intended for beta testers for China, it means having to deal with ROMs without Google services, without Italian language and full of apps that are only useful in Asia. Furthermore, its installation requires having notions of modding, as they cannot be installed in an official way but by cross roads (which you can find at the end of the article).
ATTENTION: for the moment, the ROMs found in the MIUI 13 Beta are “Pre-release”, therefore they may have bugs and instabilities of various kinds. I don’t take responsibility for anything that might happen to your smartphone – only proceed if you know what you are doing, at your own risk.
|Template
|Code name
|Version MIUI
|Pre-release
|Android version
|Link
|Xiaomi Mi 11
|venus
|21.12.29
|✓
|12
|Download
|Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro / Ultra
|star
|21.12.29
|✓
|12
|Download
|Xiaomi Mi 11i (Mi 11X / Redmi K40 Pro)
|haydn
|21.12.29
|✓
|12
|Download
|Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
|renoir
|21.12.27
|✓
|12
|Download
|Xiaomi Mi 10
|umi
|21.12.27
|✓
|12
|Download
|Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
|cmi
|21.12.27
|✓
|12
|Download
|Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
|cas
|21.12.27
|✓
|12
|Download
|Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom (Mi 10 Youth Edition)
|vangogh
|21.12.27
|✓
|11
|Download
|Xiaomi CIVI
|mona
|21.12.29
|✓
|12
|Download
|Xiaomi Mi 10T / Mi 10T Pro (Redmi K30S)
|Apollo
|21.12.27
|✓
|12
|Download
|Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite (Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G)
|gauguin
|21.12.27
|✓
|11
|Download
|Xiaomi Mi 10S
|thyme
|21.12.27
|✓
|12
|Download
|Xiaomi Mi Note 10 / Mi Note 10 Pro (Mi CC9 Pro)
|toucan
|21.12.28
|11
|Download
|Xiaomi MIX 4
|odin
|21.12.27
|✓
|12
|Download
|Xiaomi Mi Pad 5
|nabu
|21.12.29
|11
|Download
|Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Pro
|elish
|21.12.30
|11
|Download
|Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Pro 5G
|enuma
|21.12.29
|11
|Download
|POCO F3 (Xiaomi Mi 11X / Redmi K40)
|alioth
|21.12.27
|✓
|12
|Download
|POCO F3 GT (Redmi K40 Gaming)
|ares
|21.12.30
|✓
|12
|Download
|Redmi K30 (POCO X2)
|phoenix
|21.12.28
|✓
|12
|Download
|Redmi K30 5G
|picasso
|21.12.27
|✓
|12
|Download
|Redmi K30i 5G
|picasso48m
|21.12.28
|✓
|12
|Download
|POCO F2 Pro (Redmi K30 Pro)
|lmi
|21.12.27
|✓
|12
|Download
|Redmi K30 Ultra
|cezanne
|21.12.29
|11
|Download
|Redmi Note 11 5G (Note 11T 5G)
|evergo
|21.12.27
|11
|Download
|POCO M3 Pro (Redmi Note 10 5G / Note 10T 5G)
|camellia
|21.12.27
|✓
|11
|Download
|POCO X3 GT (Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G)
|chopin
|21.12.30
|✓
|12
|Download
|Redmi Note 9T (Redmi Note 9 5G)
|cannon
|21.12.27
|11
|Download
|Redmi 9T (Redmi Note 9 4G)
|lime
|21.12.27
|11
|Download
|Redmi 10X 5G
|to Tom
|21.12.27
|11
|Download
|Redmi 10X Pro
|bomb
|21.12.27
|11
|Download
How to install the MIUI 13 Beta
If you would like to download and install the MIUI 13 Beta on your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO smartphone, we refer you to our dedicated guide. It is dedicated to MIUI 12.5 Beta, but the installation procedure is the same.
