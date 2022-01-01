MIUI 13 Beta available on various Xiaomi and Redmi | Download

With the end of 2021 the presentation of the MIUI 13 arrives and at this time Xiaomi has decided to start the program immediately MIUI 13 Beta. In view of the stable release of the new major update, Xiaomi will give the community the opportunity to test the software innovations included within it. In this article you can consult the roadmap with the list of all Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO models that will update to MIUI 13. The stable update will be released starting from the beginning of 2022 and will continue over the following months: until that moment, here you can find all the ROMs of the MIUI 13 Beta program available in China.

Xiaomi starts the MIUI 135 Beta program: here are all the compatible models

As with every new Beta release, I want to point out that the use of the MIUI 13 Beta is not for everyone. Since these are ROMs officially intended for beta testers for China, it means having to deal with ROMs without Google services, without Italian language and full of apps that are only useful in Asia. Furthermore, its installation requires having notions of modding, as they cannot be installed in an official way but by cross roads (which you can find at the end of the article).

ATTENTION: for the moment, the ROMs found in the MIUI 13 Beta are “Pre-release”, therefore they may have bugs and instabilities of various kinds. I don’t take responsibility for anything that might happen to your smartphone – only proceed if you know what you are doing, at your own risk.

Template Code name Version MIUI Pre-release Android version Link Xiaomi Mi 11 venus 21.12.29 ✓ 12 Download Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro / Ultra star 21.12.29 ✓ 12 Download Xiaomi Mi 11i (Mi 11X / Redmi K40 Pro) haydn 21.12.29 ✓ 12 Download Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G renoir 21.12.27 ✓ 12 Download Xiaomi Mi 10 umi 21.12.27 ✓ 12 Download Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro cmi 21.12.27 ✓ 12 Download Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra cas 21.12.27 ✓ 12 Download Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom (Mi 10 Youth Edition) vangogh 21.12.27 ✓ 11 Download Xiaomi CIVI mona 21.12.29 ✓ 12 Download Xiaomi Mi 10T / Mi 10T Pro (Redmi K30S) Apollo 21.12.27 ✓ 12 Download Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite (Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G) gauguin 21.12.27 ✓ 11 Download Xiaomi Mi 10S thyme 21.12.27 ✓ 12 Download Xiaomi Mi Note 10 / Mi Note 10 Pro (Mi CC9 Pro) toucan 21.12.28 11 Download Xiaomi MIX 4 odin 21.12.27 ✓ 12 Download Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 nabu 21.12.29 11 Download Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Pro elish 21.12.30 11 Download Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Pro 5G enuma 21.12.29 11 Download POCO F3 (Xiaomi Mi 11X / Redmi K40) alioth 21.12.27 ✓ 12 Download POCO F3 GT (Redmi K40 Gaming) ares 21.12.30 ✓ 12 Download Redmi K30 (POCO X2) phoenix 21.12.28 ✓ 12 Download Redmi K30 5G picasso 21.12.27 ✓ 12 Download Redmi K30i 5G picasso48m 21.12.28 ✓ 12 Download POCO F2 Pro (Redmi K30 Pro) lmi 21.12.27 ✓ 12 Download Redmi K30 Ultra cezanne 21.12.29 11 Download Redmi Note 11 5G (Note 11T 5G) evergo 21.12.27 11 Download POCO M3 Pro (Redmi Note 10 5G / Note 10T 5G) camellia 21.12.27 ✓ 11 Download POCO X3 GT (Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G) chopin 21.12.30 ✓ 12 Download Redmi Note 9T (Redmi Note 9 5G) cannon 21.12.27 11 Download Redmi 9T (Redmi Note 9 4G) lime 21.12.27 11 Download Redmi 10X 5G to Tom 21.12.27 11 Download Redmi 10X Pro bomb 21.12.27 11 Download

How to install the MIUI 13 Beta

If you would like to download and install the MIUI 13 Beta on your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO smartphone, we refer you to our dedicated guide. It is dedicated to MIUI 12.5 Beta, but the installation procedure is the same.

