MIUI 13, get ready to say goodbye to these features

The beta program for the Chinese version of MIUI 13 continues, the customization of Android 12 that we will soon see on board the smartphones owned by Xiaomi and its sub-brands. On board the latest weekly beta release, version 21.12.4, however, some very well-known features are missing.

First of all, as reported by the Xiaomiui website, the so-called Screen on Time has been removed from the settings of the smartphones that mount the new beta of MIUI, or the graph that allowed users to view the data relating to the time the screen was switched on and used by of the individual applications.

The first to remove this historic feature, present for years on various Android customizations, was actually Google, which on board the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro equipped with Android 12 forced users to resort to an app of third parties to obtain more detailed data regarding the use of the screen.

The new MIUI beta also says goodbye to Super Weather Wallpaper: this feature, which allows you to adapt the animated background of your smartphone in real time to the weather conditions of the location in which you are located, thus concludes an extremely short life cycle, from the moment which was introduced only at the beginning of 2021 together with MIUI 12. The Super Wallpaper related to the weather will disappear both from the dedicated menu and from the updated Weather app; on the other hand, all other types of dynamic wallpapers remain on board the beta.

However, the MIUI 21.12.4 beta also brings with it some new additions, first of all the integration of the proprietary storage service, Mi Drive, to the shortcuts reachable from the archive.

Another useful feature is that of the watermark, designed to protect scans of documents and photographs that contain private information. It will in fact be possible to add a watermark containing a customizable text as desired directly from the moment you take a photo using the MIUI camera app.

Finally, a final change concerns the battery level necessary to be able to download and install MIUI updates. Up to the beta 21.12.4 it was in fact necessary to have at least 30% of remaining autonomy on the smartphone before proceeding, while from this update onwards it seems 15% or more is enough.

Finally, we remind you that the new MIUI 13 will be presented in all probability during the next Xiaomi event, of which we do not yet have a certain date, and subsequently implemented on Xiaomi, Redmi and Little compatible devices.

In any case, the data illustrated above refer to the Chinese version of the MIUI ROM: the distribution of the global release of the new Xiaomi user interface, of which a beta program is no longer expected, will realistically take place in the first months of 2022.