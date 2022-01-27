MIUI 13 Global: why no new widgets in Europe?

During the last day Xiaomi presented the new Redmi Note 11 series in Italy, four models that bring the MIUI 13 in Europe. The most curious will be able to take advantage of it, since the new Redmi smartphones are available for purchase on Aliexpress. But their announcement was also accompanied by that of the MIUI 13 version Global, after having been able to appreciate it in its initial version for China. Unfortunately, the major update was not welcomed in the best way by a community that immediately complained about the shortcomings between Global and China.

MIUI 13 Global introduces the new widgets, but obviously not for everyone

Basically, the MIUI 13 Global brings with it only four new features: the first concerns the software optimization, with features that had already been presented with the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced. The others are more or less secondary functions: new animated wallpapers, a sidebar to launch apps in a floating window and the new widgets. And let’s talk about this last novelty, since in reality we probably won’t be able to try it in Italy.

Hello, # MIUI13 Global app vault with widgets support! Less widgets than China, it was supposed to be like that. Not impressed, but there’s a way to improve it in the future. pic.twitter.com/X3rAsyOEGw – Kacper Skrzypek 🇵🇱 (@kacskrz) January 26, 2022

Although Xiaomi mentions the new widgets in the press release that he sent to bloggers and journalists, in the video presentation there is no mention of them and there is a very specific reason. As the official website reports, “their availability may vary from market to market and roll-out may be delayed“. But what does this novelty consist of? Taking advantage of the side screen where theApp Vault, the user can customize it by entering widgets of various shapes (2 × 1, 2 × 2, 2 × 3, 4 × 2 and 4 × 4).

A first report on their operation comes to us from the insider Kacper Skrzypek but, as he points out the novelty, the feature was identified by a Russian ROM. For the moment, it is not known why this lack and if the new widgets will also debut on the EEA ROMs, in an increasingly neutered update compared to the Asian counterpart.

