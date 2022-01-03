MIUI 13 here are the official wallpapers and where to download them

The new update from Xiaomi suggests only one word: innovation. From this term we can understand that the company wanted to insert some interesting content and which we could make use of at any time. As if that were not enough, we will also have a wide range of choices: what will we choose?

Xiaomi he has never disappointed his own consumers not even once. The well-known manufacturer of electronic devices has always released updates continue and that have done nothing but further improve its smartphones. From this premise, therefore, it is clear that we will see some good ones in future. Furthermore, we take into consideration the fact that the 2022 may be a space year for Xiaomi: certainly already has in mind the design of some devices which we will find interesting only from design specially designed for them.

But that’s not what we’re going to talk about now: Xiaomi has recently released update for its operating system, adding new themes that we will probably like. And since they are always well done, we are left with nothing but costatarne L’actual beauty and to use them in such a way as to to choose what attracts us the most. Among the following, there will be one in particular that will capture ours Attention more than all the others? Let’s find out together.

The various types of themes

On the occasion ofannouncement top of the range Xiaomi 12 with the MIUI 13, or the new customization of Android 12, a preview of theinterface of the mobile phones in question, in which we can see a user testing the official wallpapers. The ones that are shown in the gallery are recognizable as abstract shots with dark shades, and it comes to 41 images divided into 5 different categories: Colored Glaze, Crystallization, Concert, Natural Texture And Black Gobi.

Give these information, therefore, we will have one wide range of choices without any doubt. In order to download these wallpapers we will have to use a link accessible by anyone, who will remain active continuously in case we come back later. That said, in order to get the new themes from Xiaomi it will be enough to go here.