MIUI 13, here is who will receive the new interface

It’s no secret that Xiaomi’s developer team is hard at work on MIUI 13, new version of the Chinese giant’s custom interface based on Android 12.

Initially in Xiaomi’s projects there was the release of MIUI 13 by the end of the summer but, due to the serious bugs found in MIUI 12 and 12.5, the team of developers was forced to put aside the new interface and solve the problems that users have complained a lot about.

Lei Jun, founder of Xiaomi, has promised that MIUI 13 will still be officially presented by the end of 2021 and the developers are therefore now engaged in the interface optimization phase.

Here are the first Xiaomi smartphones on which MIUI 13 will arrive

In the past few hours, through a message on Twitter, Abishek Yadava has unveiled the list of Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO smartphones that will surely receive the new customized user interface based on Android 12 in the first months of availability.

These are the “lucky” smartphones (for some the first alleged builds have also been anticipated):

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 (V13.0.0.1.SKMCNXM)

Xiaomi 11 (V13.0.0.3.SKBCNXM)

Xiaomi 11 Pro (V13.0.0.3.SKACNXM)

Xiaomi 11 Ultra (V13.0.0.3.SKACNXM)

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G (V13.0.0.3.SKICNXM)

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi Mi 10 series

Xiaomi Mi 10S (V13.0.0.2.SGACNXM)

Xiaomi Mi 10T series

Xiaomi Mi 9 series

Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha

Xiaomi Fold

Xiaomi CC9 Pro

Redmi

Redmi K30 series

Redmi K40 (V13.0.0.2.SKHCNXM)

Redmi K40 Pro / Pro + (V13.0.0.3.SKKCNXM)

Redmi Note 11 series

Redmi Note 10 series

Redmi Note 9 series

Redmi 10 series

Redmi 9 series

Redmi 10X series

LITTLE

LITTLE M2

POCO M2 Pro

LITTLE X2

LITTLE X3

POCO X3 Pro

LITTLE F2

POCO F3 Pro

LITTLE C3

According to what has emerged so far, MIUI 13 will guarantee users an improvement in performance and will introduce several graphic innovations in the Xiaomi interface. Despite being based on Android 12, some smartphones will receive a special version of MIUI 13 based on Android 11.

We will probably know more in a few days.

