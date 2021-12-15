MIUI 13 is officially shown for the first time

Home » News ” MIUI 13 officially shows up for the first time | Photo

MIUI 13 it will have to be a revolution if Xiaomi wants to win back its users, especially the lost ones. But when will come out? According to rumors soon. Some say by the end of the year but let’s face it, it’s pretty difficult. Xiaomi presented the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced (which is also coming in a Global version) just a few months ago and although this is a transitional Android skin, it is difficult to think that it is not at least 6 months will pass from the 13. But having said that, the MIUI 13 has officially shown itself for the first time in the past few hours. Specifically, we know the logo.

What we see below is the MIUI 13 official logo, the latest version of Xiaomi’s proprietary Android skin. After the Xiaomi Services and Feedback app received the update to version 13.0.3.0, the most attentive users discovered the logo within the system files. The logo of the new version is different from the current one which, we recall, received a sudden restyling a few days ago

. This is more colorful and has less angular lines than the current one.

This is the official logo

These are the images in the system files (on the left we see the logo and name)

Previously, Xiaomi said that due to the adaptation of the software system architecture, the development version of the Android skin will be temporarily suspended for a period of time starting practically yesterday. This stop occurred with the hope of a more or less imminent official release of MIUI 13. According to previous reports, the new version of the Android skin will arrive not immediately with Android 12. In fact, for most smartphones (excluding Xiaomi 12) Android 11 will welcome it.

As for the changes made with respect to MIUI 12 and 12.5 Enhanced, unfortunately we have no official information. However, we know that Lei Jun has stated that the developers have turned (this time more than ever) to user feedback. We can therefore expect that MIUI 13 will be chock full of novelties, yes charge and more heavy, but also bug-free. In any case, less than what we found in previous versions.