Technology

MIUI 13 Lite, Xiaomi’s latest big surprise to improve the performance of its smartphones – Xiaomi News

Photo of Zach Zach1 hour ago
0 21 1 minute read

Xiaomi does not stop surprising us with new smartphones, but also with new distributions that seem to be just around the corner. We talk about MIUI 13 Litea new variant of MIUI 13 that apparently will be destined for its most modest smartphones or with smaller specifications.

as discovered Kacper SkrzypekMIUI’s internal code has started making references to two new versions of MIUI named MIUI_LITE_VERSION Y MIUI_GO_VERSIONimplying that it is a “Lite” variant of MIUI 13.

MIUI 13 Lite, designed to improve the performance of models with fewer features

Although, everything is still a real mystery with this new version of MIUI, it is rumored that it will have a much lighter interfacewhile reducing animations and other unnecessary system elements to improve performance.

MIUI 13 Lite, Xiaomi's latest big surprise for its more modest smartphones. News Xiaomi Addicts
MIUI internal code

Thanks to MIUI 13 Lite (for now its name has not been confirmed), entry-level terminals or those with little RAM will see their performance improveduntil you get a much more fluid and agile user experience when running applications.

In summary, Xiaomi seems to be developing an alternative customization layer to MIUI 13, which we could install on some devices with the aim of give them a second chance even though they already have some seniority or their benefits have become outdated.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach1 hour ago
0 21 1 minute read

Related Articles

Hackers hacked emails from employees of the Casa de Nariño

9 mins ago

good and cheap mobiles are disappearing

21 mins ago

This smart TV is perfect for your living room

33 mins ago

This is the origin of Elon Musk’s fortune

45 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button