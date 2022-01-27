MIUI 13 official, even in its international version

After the official launch in Asia (find the link with all the details below) today is the launch day of the international variant, on the same day as the new Redmi Note 11 family.

If you have already heard of MIUI 13 it is because you have probably already read about it on several occasions in our pages. This is the new operating system made by Xiaomi for its smartphones, obviously always firmly based on Android.

The main novelties of the international version are four: Liquid Storage, which allows to improve the reading and writing efficiency of the internal memory up to 60%; Atomized Memory, which instead performs a task on the optimization of RAM by managing processes in important and non-important activities, at the level of the single application; Focus Algorithms which manages the allocation of RAM resources dynamically; And Smart Balance which automatically varies the balance between performance and energy consumption, increasing autonomy up to over 10%.

Instead, among the most relevant practical features we find the Sidebar, which is a side tool that allows you to open apps in window mode at any time and in a very practical way.

In the article below you will find the list of all devices that should receive MIUI 13.