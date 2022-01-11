MIUI 13 on Xiaomi smartphone: here’s how to try it right away

Xiaomi presented us with its new top of the range, the Xiaomi 12, at the end of last year alongside the new MIUI 13. In the last few hours, the adapted first builds to us international users.

Thanks to the work done by Xiaomi.eu now you can try the MIUI 13 based on Android 12 on different models Xiaomi. The adaptation work started from the MIUI 13 builds distributed in China, and is paid to the translation from the Chinese, removal of the various bloatware intended for the Chinese market and for the installation of the Play Store and gods Google services.

Supported models and downloads

Xiaomi Mi 11 | V13.0.4.0.SKBCNXM | Android 12 | Download

| V13.0.4.0.SKBCNXM | Android 12 | Download Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro / Ultra | V13.0.5.0.SKACNXM | Android 12 | Download

/ | V13.0.5.0.SKACNXM | Android 12 | Download Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G | V13.0.4.0.SKICNXM | Android 12 | Download

| V13.0.4.0.SKICNXM | Android 12 | Download Xiaomi Mi 11i | V13.0.5.0.SKKCNXM | Android 12 | Download

| V13.0.5.0.SKKCNXM | Android 12 | Download Xiaomi MIX 4 | V13.0.2.0.SKMCNXM | Android 12 | Download

| V13.0.2.0.SKMCNXM | Android 12 | Download LITTLE F3 (Redmi K40) | V13.0.2.0.SKHCNXM | Android 12 | Download

Installation procedure

Despite having all the peculiarities of MIUI 13, the builds just listed are to be considered unofficial and of the custom ROM to all effects. Therefore the installation will be possible only through custom recovery, with the bootloader unlocked.