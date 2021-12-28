Xiaomi has officially announced a new branch of its custom Android interface created specifically to take full advantage of tablet displays. MIUI 13 Pad relies on a series of optimizations designed to improve the experience with many of the Android apps when used on a larger screen such as that of tablets, which are back in vogue with the advent of the pandemic.

MIUI 13 Pad will make the most of larger screens

Yesterday, the CEO of the company Lei Jun enthusiastically revealed MIUI 13 Pad stating that it will be able to offer a much superior multitasking experience, allowing at least two apps to be clearly visible at the same time, moreover the new interface has already been adapted to exploit tablet screens with 3000 Android applications at their best.

There will probably also be other optimizations and specific features for tablets, but to find out we will have to wait until tomorrow, when Xiaomi will hold the important end-of-year launch event in which the company will present numerous new products, in addition to MIUI 13 and MIUI. 13 Pads, including the Xiaomi 12 flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi Watch S1 smartwatch and the Xiaomi Buds 3 headphones.

The MIUI 13 update introduces a number of new features for Xiaomi smartphone, but prioritizes fluency and privacy, however some significant changes have been made, including completely reworked widgets for system apps.

