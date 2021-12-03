Tech

MIUI 13 ready to launch! It will probably come with Xiaomi 12

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
MIUI 13, Xiaomi’s Android customization running out. A developer has found important clues that suggest the arrival of the stable version of MIUI 13. In detail, the builds discovered are attributable to the next Xiaomi 12.

“It seems that # MIUI13 will arrive on the Stable channel (at least in China) at launch … The builds for the awaited Xiaomi 12 series they are ready“comments the developer on Twitter.

About a month ago the CEO of Xiaomi Lei Jun promised that MIUI 13 would arrive within the end of the year, date which coincides with the release of the Xiaomi 12 series. Furthermore, this will also be the first smartphone family to mount the new one Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC by Qualcomm. The builds are for the Chinese version of the series, while the global version will arrive by early 2022.

Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

