MIUI 13 ready to launch! It will probably come with Xiaomi 12

MIUI 13, Xiaomi’s Android customization running out. A developer has found important clues that suggest the arrival of the stable version of MIUI 13. In detail, the builds discovered are attributable to the next Xiaomi 12.

“It seems that # MIUI13 will arrive on the Stable channel (at least in China) at launch … The builds for the awaited Xiaomi 12 series they are ready“comments the developer on Twitter.

Looks like # MIUI13 will come to the Stable channel (at least in China) at launch … Builds for the expected Xiaomi 12 series are ready. pic.twitter.com/H0pIZ3gfvZ – Kacper Skrzypek 🇵🇱 (@kacskrz) December 1, 2021

About a month ago the CEO of Xiaomi Lei Jun promised that MIUI 13 would arrive within the end of the year, date which coincides with the release of the Xiaomi 12 series. Furthermore, this will also be the first smartphone family to mount the new one Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC by Qualcomm. The builds are for the Chinese version of the series, while the global version will arrive by early 2022.

