MIUI 13 Stable arrives in Europe with Xiaomi.eu | Download

There are multiple methods of installing the MIUI 13 aboard your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO smartphone: one is the ROMs Xiaomi.eu. There are official updates that you receive from time to time, but there is also the Beta China program (which introduces the news well in advance) and the related Xiaomi.eu ports. But in addition to the Betas, stable ROMs also arrive from China, not in advance like the Beta ROMs but in any case more “rapid” than the western counterpart. If you would like to preview the MIUI 13, know that also in this case the Xiaomi.eu team has thought of you.

Last updated: January 9th

The Xiaomi.eu team brings the MIUI 13 to Europe: here is the download link

The concept behind the Xiaomi.eu ROMs is very simple: take the Chinese ROMs, which come out before the Global and / or EEA ones, and convert them to the western audience. This means translation into various languages, including the Italian language, and installing essentials such as Google services And Play Store, as well as purging unnecessary bloatware outside China.

At the time of writing the article, there are still few Xiaomi smartphone models that have been officially (and not) updated to MIUI 13. But the list below will be updated as other Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO models will be brought to the new version of MIUI.

Template MIUI version Android version Xiaomi Mi 11 V13.0.4.0.SKBCNXM Android 12 Download Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro / Ultra V13.0.5.0.SKACNXM Android 12 Download Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G V13.0.4.0.SKICNXM Android 12 Download Xiaomi Mi 11i (Redmi K40 Pro / Pro +) V13.0.5.0.SKKCNXM Android 12 Download Xiaomi MIX 4 V13.0.2.0.SKMCNXM Android 12 Download POCO F3 (Redmi K40) V13.0.2.0.SKHCNXM Android 12 Download

How to install MIUI 13 in the Xiaomi.eu version

Since these are custom ROMs, the ports of the Xiaomi.eu team must be installed as if they were a third-party ROM. This means you have done it unlocking the bootloader and then the installation of the TWRP custom recovery. I remind you that this type of procedure involves formatting the smartphone memory, so I invite you to make a backup of the data you do not want to delete. Once you have started the smartphone in TWRP mode, move the ROM to the phone and install it from the “Install“.

If, on the other hand, your smartphone is on a base Android 12, then you cannot act via TWRP, but install it via Fastboot mode. Download the ROM you want to install and unpack the ZIP archive on your PC, then connect the smartphone in Fastboot mode to the computer via USB. At this point, what you have to do is run the installation script in the folder obtained by unpacking the aforementioned ZIP archive. If you have a Windows PC, it will be “windows_fastboot_update_rom.bat“; if you have a Linux PC, it will be “linux_fastboot_update_rom.sh“; if you have a macOS PC, it will be “macos_fastboot_update_rom.sh“.

