MIUI 13 Stable: link for Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO | Download

A few hours after the official presentation, Xiaomi has officially kicked off the roll-out of the last one MIUI 13. Exactly one year after the presentation of the previous 12.5 (and the intermediate 12.5 Enhanced), it represents the latest creation by the MIUI team. Immediately after presenting it, the MIUI 13 Beta program has started with which testers will be able to test it firsthand before its public release. But in this article we will focus exclusively on stable ROMs, therefore those intended for all Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO smartphone owners.

MIUI 13 Stable: all versions available for Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO models

Below you will find the list of all Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO smartphones that will receive the stable update to MIUI 13. For each model, you will find all the available ROMs linked, whether they are China, Global or EEA. If the ROM is temporarily available in the Stable Beta phase, you will find this wording indicated. In all cases, the ROMs are available in two versions: “Recovery“Must be installed via Recovery mode (in fact), while”Manual update”Is the OTA package that you can install via the Updater app or in other ways (you can find everything at the end of the article).

Obviously it is a list that will continue to update in the months to come, so keep checking it to find out if and when your smartphone will be updated. If your model is not on the list, it is highly likely that it will not be officially updated.

Template Version Recovery Update manual XIAOMI Xiaomi 12 V13.0.12.0.SLCCNXM (China) Download Download (from 13.0.10.0) Xiaomi 12 Pro V13.0.12.0.SLBCNXM (China) Download Download (from 13.0.10.0) Xiaomi 12X V13.0.10.0.RLDCNXM (China) Download Download (from 13.0.7.0) Xiaomi Mi 11 V13.0.4.0.SKBCNXM (China) Download Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro / Mi 11 Ultra Xiaomi Mi 11i Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Xiaomi Mi 11X Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro Xiaomi 11T Xiaomi 11T Pro Xiaomi Mi 10 Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition (Lite Zoom) Xiaomi Mi 10S Xiaomi Mi 10i Xiaomi Mi 10T / Mi 10T Pro Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite Xiaomi Mi 9 Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G Xiaomi Mi 9 SE Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite Xiaomi Mi 9T Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro Xiaomi Mi Note 10 / Mi Note 10 Pro Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite Xiaomi MIX 4 Xiaomi CIVI Xiaomi Mi CC9 Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 V13.0.3.0.RKXCNXM (China) Download – Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Pro V13.0.4.0.RKYCNXM (China) Download – Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Pro 5G V13.0.2.0.RKZCNXM (China) Download – REDMI Redmi K40 Redmi K40 Pro / K40 Pro + Redmi K40 Gaming Redmi K30 Redmi K30 5G Redmi K30i 5G Redmi K30 Ultra Redmi K30 Pro / Zoom Redmi K30S Redmi K20 Redmi K20 Pro Redmi Note 11 Redmi Note 11 4G Redmi Note 11 Pro / Pro + Redmi Note 10 Redmi Note 10 5G Redmi Note 10S Redmi Note 10T 5G Redmi Note 10 Lite Redmi Note 10 Pro Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Redmi Note 9 Redmi Note 9 4G Redmi Note 9 5G Redmi Note 9S Redmi Note 9T Redmi Note 9 Pro Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Redmi Note 8 (2021) Redmi Note 8 Redmi Note 8T Redmi Note 8 Pro Redmi 10 Redmi 10 Prime Redmi 10X 4G Redmi 10X Redmi 10X Pro Redmi 9 Redmi 9 Prime Redmi 9 Power Redmi 9T Redmi 9A / 9AT LITTLE LITTLE F3 POCO F3 GT POCO F2 Pro LITTLE X3 POCO X3 NFC POCO X3 Pro POCO X3 GT LITTLE X2 POCO M4 Pro 5G LITTLE M3 POCO M3 Pro 5G LITTLE M2 POCO M2 Pro

How to install MIUI 13

MIUI 13 China

On some models, only the MIUI 13 China may be temporarily available, therefore without Google services, Play Store and Italian language. Consequently, the transition from the Global / EEA to the China branch necessarily implies having done so unlocking the bootloader. Only in this way can you flash the TWRP custom recovery needed to install the Chinese ROM. Warning: this procedure carries with it the formatting of the smartphone memory, make a backup of the data you want to keep. Once you have unlocked the bootloader and installed TWRP, then you can download the recovery ROM for your model and copy it to the phone memory. Here is the procedure to follow:

Turn off your smartphone and start it in Fastboot mode

Connect it to the PC via USB

In the ADB folder (usually “platform tools“) Hold down the Shift key, right-click on an empty spot and select”Open PowerShell window here“

Enter the command “fastboot devices ” to verify that the smartphone is correctly revealed (an alphanumeric string should appear)

Enter the command “fastboot boot recovery twrp.img“(Instead of” twrp “enter the exact name of the TWRP file you are using) and press Enter while holding the Volume Up key to start the smartphone in TWRP mode

From the TWRP screen click on “Install”And select the Recovery ROM file

Start the installation procedure and restart your smartphone

MIUI 13 Global & EEA

Set aside the Chinese ROM, if the MIUI 13 Global / EEA is available for your Global / EEA smartphone, here’s what you need to do:

Recovery mode Rename the downloaded file to “update.zip”And move it to the root directory of the memory in the smartphone Restart the smartphone in recovery mode Scroll with the volume keys and select the option “Install update.zip”By pressing the Power button Install it and choose “Reboot”In case it doesn’t restart by itself

Fastboot mode Download MiFlash Tool, extract the archive and install the software Restart the smartphone in Fastboot mode: to do this, from off press and hold the Power and Volume Down key for a few seconds Connect the smartphone to the PC Start MiFlash Tool, click on “Select“And select the folder”Firmware”In the Fastboot ROM folder Click on “Clean all“, Set next to”flash_all.bat“And then on”Flash”At the top right to start the installation

OTA Update Mode Download the ROM and copy it to the smartphone memory Go to “System Settings / Info“ Click on the MIUI logo at the top left Click on the three dots at the top right Select “Choose the upgrade package“ Choose the ROM in the memory and start the update



If both methods don’t work, then you will have to install the ROM as if it were a Chinese ROM. If so, refer to the previous paragraph.

