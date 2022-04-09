Technology

MIUI 13 surprisely introduces new animations for unlocking with a fingerprint

Although many of the new features are almost hidden, MIUI 13 does not stop introducing small corrections and presenting new features that it works on in silence, while the development of MIUI 13.5 is outlined. One of these innovations is found in Fingerprint unlock animation.

From MIUI you can add new fingerprints, change the animation and other tricks, such as a function to avoid possible locks. But if you want to have the latest animation of all, you will need, of course, the latest version of MIUI.

New unlock animations in MIUI 13

Miui 13 Old Fingerprint Animation

As reported by the XiaoMIUI team, the new MIUI 13 Beta, specifically 22.4.7, incorporates greater agility and a new animation, more realistic and three-dimensional. And the truth is that the feeling is much more pleasant and organic.

Do you have a Xiaomi 11? In this way you can now update to MIUI 13, without having to wait

If you want to download this beta you can do it through the MIUI Downloader application, checking if your device is compatible to receive these daily betas, quite unstable and not recommended for those who use their Xiaomi or Redmi as a mobile for daily use. The steps to follow to update require that your phone is unlocked through Mi Unlock, in order to access fastboot and install versions of MIUI other than the official one. Only then will you be able to try the new fingerprint animation for your Xiaomi

Footprints

But if you just want to change the fingerprint recognition animation you usually use, follow these steps:

  1. Get in the ‘Settings‘ of the system.
  2. Scroll down and tap on the ‘Passwords and security‘.
  3. Within this new window you will find four sections, choose the ‘Unlock with fingerprint‘.
  4. It will ask you to enter your password, do it and you will see a new window.
  5. Now choose the option ‘fingerprint animation‘ to change the animation. You have four to choose from.

