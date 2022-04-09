MIUI 13 surprisely introduces new animations for unlocking with a fingerprint

Although many of the new features are almost hidden, MIUI 13 does not stop introducing small corrections and presenting new features that it works on in silence, while the development of MIUI 13.5 is outlined. One of these innovations is found in Fingerprint unlock animation.

From MIUI you can add new fingerprints, change the animation and other tricks, such as a function to avoid possible locks. But if you want to have the latest animation of all, you will need, of course, the latest version of MIUI.

New unlock animations in MIUI 13





As reported by the XiaoMIUI team, the new MIUI 13 Beta, specifically 22.4.7, incorporates greater agility and a new animation, more realistic and three-dimensional. And the truth is that the feeling is much more pleasant and organic.

If you want to download this beta you can do it through the MIUI Downloader application, checking if your device is compatible to receive these daily betas, quite unstable and not recommended for those who use their Xiaomi or Redmi as a mobile for daily use. The steps to follow to update require that your phone is unlocked through Mi Unlock, in order to access fastboot and install versions of MIUI other than the official one. Only then will you be able to try the new fingerprint animation for your Xiaomi





But if you just want to change the fingerprint recognition animation you usually use, follow these steps: