MIUI 13: the presentation date leaked online

So far there has been talk of the MIUI 13, even if in only one circumstance we have seen an explicit and official reference to the new UI. All the other rumors that appeared, however, turned out to be either incomplete or decidedly unreliable, as in the case of the live photos of Xiaomi Mi MIX 4. The fact is that it is now public that Xiaomi is working on it, news that could to turn up their noses at those who are still waiting for the MIUI 12.5. Also because apparently the major update will arrive sooner than you could have anticipated (but there is still the benefit of the doubt).

Update 14/12: we return to talk about the release period of MIUI 13, this time with an unofficial leak. Find all the news and details directly at the end of the article.

Is MIUI 13 around the corner? Xiaomi talks about the debut month

Wanting to make a chronological summary, here are the release dates of the various versions of MIUI 1:

1: August 2010

2: ???

3: April 2011

4: July 2012

5: March 2013

6: August 2014

7: August 2015

8: June 2016

9: August 2017

10: June 2018

11: October 2019

12: April 2020

12.5: December 2020

As you can see, MIUI 12.5 was in effect the first intermediate version of Xiaomi’s proprietary interface. The reason why he decided to release a “.5” version is not known, but we assume that the pandemic may be involved. All the companies have suffered slowdowns in the works, even those that deal with software. Therefore it is plausible to believe that MIUI 12.5 is in some ways a “stopgap” version (despite the various innovations) waiting to resume full-time work and create MIUI 13.

But apart from this consideration, the fact remains that the new major update could arrive sooner than expected. I had previously put forward the idea of ​​a presentation for the end of 2021, but that would not be the case. One of the Xiaomi developers published a post on Weibo, talking about the future of MIUI. And among his statements, we find a fairly explicit sentence:

“The mechanism of the internal testing center will be regulated in August, following new version of MIUI.“

According to his words, therefore, a new version of MIUI would be arriving during the month of August 2021. There is no clear reference to the name of this version, so it is not known whether it is MIUI 13 or maybe a ‘ further intermediate version, perhaps in the form of MIUI 12.6. The fact is that the month of August promises to be “hot”, even if in that month the MIUI team will release optimizations to avoid overheating. What are included in this new software version?

A presentation date is still missing

Initially there was talk of August as the month of the debut of the MIUI 13, but one of those responsible for Xiaomi it is not pronounced about it and the answer is not at all optimistic. Wang Hua, from the Public Relations department of Xiaomi Group, revealed that MIUI 13 will bring with it improvements and optimizations for the user experience, but that will be launched later during the year. In short, Mi Fans can enjoy the summer holidays without thinking about the next major update of the interface of Lei Jun’s house because – unfortunately – it seems that we will still have to be patient.

We have the exit period | Update 30/09

After the first rumors that saw the launch of the new interface in August, things have changed radically. The same CEO and founder Lei Jun released a statement, claiming that MIUI 13 will still take time, given that the software team is still working on its optimization.

Lei Jun confirmed that the MIUI 13 will be released by the end of 2021. This means that by the end of the year we should see the roll-out of the update for the first compatible models, we assume from the Xiaomi Mi 11 series. And it is possible, therefore, that the first MIUI 13 ROMs are also based on Android 12, although it is still early to take it for granted.

Meanwhile, MIUI’s official Weibo profile has begun to tease Chinese fans. One of the latest posts refers to the month of November 2021: whether it is the MIUI 13 release period?

Lei Jun talks about MIUI 13 | Update 05/11

This time the Xiaomi patron himself thought about the next version of MIUI, Lei Jun. With a post on Weibo, the president of the company spoke somewhat cryptically of the expectations poured out on MIUI 13.

Without saying too much about it, Lei Jun let his users know that the new MIUI is on track to arrive by the end of 2021. It goes without saying that, like every major MIUI update, it will start first from the Beta, as anticipated by a sector leaker, on Chinese territory. Therefore for us Westerners we will talk about it again during the first months of 2022, perhaps with the launch of Xiaomi 12.

Do we have a date? | Update 14/12

We have talked about it far and wide, but now it seems that we are there. According to the statements of the Xiaomiui leaker, always very reliable on the subject, the MIUI 13 will be officially presented on December 28. That’s right, the same day the new smartphones of the Xiaomi 12 series should be officially presented. And compared to past years, it seems this time the update will start in stable form already on the same day. As reported recently, in fact, the MIUI 13 has already been undergoing internal testing for at least a month, therefore it would be ready to stable debut. This should obviously happen on Xiaomi 12, but also on Xiaomi 11, 11 Ultra, Redmi K40 Pro And K40 Pro +.

