MIUI renames a function, meanwhile, details emerge on MIUI 13

At the beginning of the month, MIUI had welcomed a new useful function and now Xiaomi has decided to change its name. In the meantime, via the platform Weibo, details have emerged regarding the long-awaited MIUI 13, from which significant improvements are expected.

MIUI: Smart toolbox becomes Sidebar

The new function Smart toolbox recently introduced by Xiaomi in MIUI bears some resemblance to Samsung’s Edge panels and OPPO’s ColorOS 12 Smart Sidebar 2.0.

The novelty is still in the testing phase, having recently reached the beta channel, however the Chinese manufacturer has already decided to rename it: now it is identified as Sidebar. According to the source, the name change comes as part of an application update Safety of MIUI, which switches to the version V5.8.1-211123.

The official changelog talks about this change, as well as known bug fixes and general performance improvements. No mention, however, of any functional innovations.

As is often the case with MIUI, it is reasonable to expect the Sidebar function to continue to improve thanks to user feedback. At present, it is always accessible while playing games or playing videos, but it is only able to show some tools and apps pinned above.

MIUI 13 will be full of news, the word of Lei Jun

Just a couple of days ago we talked about the possible launch date (in China) of the MIUI 13 and today we go back to talking about it because new details have come to light.

Regarding the Sidebar just described – which will allow users to interact in various ways with games, videos, notes and more -, we are talking about an optimization that will make the user experience more satisfying and comfortable.

Also, mention is made of changes in the modus operandi of the camera, with the possibility for the user to keep, when the app is reopened, the last camera used. Without, therefore, always finding the default one and having to select the desired one.

The new MIUI theme adds a virtual character for XiaoAi, the system includes a widget to track shipments, a battery temperature indicator, a timeline for album scroll bars, and more. Finally, very interesting is the introduction of automatic backup and data recovery based on the transition from the beta branch to the stable one of MIUI.

According to previous rumors, the usual updates of the aesthetic part of the UI and improvements in fluidity should not be missing, nor improvements for collaboration between multiple screens. From this point of view, the thought immediately goes to the MIUI + function (here is our test), from which many improvements and above all a wider availability are expected.

Overall, the hope is that with the update to version 13, the MIUI, which in any case remains one of the most complete and full of interesting features of Android customizations, finally takes a long-awaited qualitative leap and demonstrates that it has reached a higher degree of maturity. Yes, because the problems that gripped MIUI 12 are there for everyone to see, with countless bugs that forced the Chinese house to release an “intermediate” MIUI 12.5 and then even a MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition. Xiaomi is currently working hard to optimize MIUI 13 as much as possible, so much so that CEO Lei Jun has made it known on the Weibo platform that the utmost effort is being made to improve MIUI. To the efforts made, however, the general manager of Redmi Lu Weibing attributes the merit for the excellent results obtained by Redmi Note 11 Pro in terms of autonomy.

As usual, the update of the Xiaomi interface will not be inextricably linked to a specific version of Android: the MIUI 13 will exist both with Android 11 base and Android 12 base.

