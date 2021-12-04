Mix for hot chocolate, Benedetta Rossi’s creamy formula

Mix for hot chocolate: here is Benedetta Rossi’s secret to make it at home in a simple, fast and genuine way

Who doesn’t like the hot chocolate? Now that the cold has arrived with all its effects there is nothing better than a nice cup of hot chocolate to sip near the fireplace with friends and chat. With the air of Christmas, then, everything has a different flavor.

Benedetta Rossi reveals how to prepare the mix for hot chocolate with a formula that makes it good and creamy. It will take 5 minutes to create it, to keep in the pantry or even to give to greedy friends like alternative thinking for Christmas. A truly out of the ordinary gift idea that will surely amaze everyone.

Mix for hot chocolate, Benedetta Rossi’s recipe

Ingrediants

For the mix (about 500g)

160 g of brown or white sugar

200 g of corn starch

120 g of bitter cocoa

Makes 2 cups of hot chocolate

5 tablespoons of Mix

500 ml of cow’s or vegetable milk

You may also be interested in: Soft orange biscuits, a special breakfast with Benedetta Rossi

Method

To accomplish the mix for hot chocolate from Benedetta Rossi It does not take much. Easy, fast and convenient, it can be prepared and stored in the pantry.

In a bowl combine the bitter cocoa, brown or white sugar and corn starch. Mix all the ingredients with a whisk and remove the lumps. The mix is ​​ready and can be stored in an airtight jar to always have it at hand for the sudden craving for hot chocolate.

You may also be interested in: Crunchy vegetables, Benedetta Rossi’s tasty side dish

But how to practically make chocolate? Obviously Benedetta also suggests this to us. For two cups of chocolate, put 5 tablespoons of chocolate mix and 500 ml of milk in a saucepan, pouring it a little at a time and stirring continuously without making lumps.

Once well blended, it is brought to the fire and thickened, stirring constantly, until the chocolate is compact. It takes approximately 6-7 minutes. When the chocolate is thick it is poured into cups and everyone can enrich it as desired with whipped cream, meringues, cinnamon or marshmallows.