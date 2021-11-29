Non-repayable grants, loans, vouchers, but also support interventions in the social capital: the boost to the sector of cultural and creative enterprises takes various forms.

The decree of the Ministry of Economic Development (MISE) signed on November 18, 2021 and sent to the Court of Auditors for Registration, it lays the foundations for the operation of the Fund for creative small and medium-sized enterprises provided for by the last Budget Law in article 1, paragraph 109.

The text also defines the audience of potential beneficiaries drawing up the list of ATECO codes admitted to the concessions.

The resources available amount to 40 million euros in total for 2021 and 2022: management is entrusted to Invitalia.

“Cultural and creative enterprises represent a key sector for the development of our country, which however suffered greatly during the Covid emergency. It is among our priority commitments to support these activities that aim to enhance the excellence of our Made in Italy in many fields, favoring a relaunch of the sector both in economic terms but also of opportunities for the many young people who invest in their ideas and in creativity “.

With these words, the Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti announced the signing of the implementing measure, one of the many envisaged by the last Maneuver and expected for almost a year.

Non-repayable grants and financing: mix of aid for cultural and creative enterprises

The Fund for cultural and creative small and medium-sized enterprises it acts in several directions.

First of all it provides subsidies for investment programs made by cultural and creative enterprises, with a maximum coverage percentage of eligible expenses equal to 80 per cent:

40 percent in the form of non-repayable grant ;

; 40 percent in the form of the subsidized financing, at a zero rate and a maximum duration of ten years.

From the purchase of innovative machinery to specialized services, also aimed at the enhancement of patents, from masonry works to utilities, various costs covered by the concessions fund for cultural and creative SMEs.

The submitted projects must have the following characteristics:

a amount not exceeding 500,000 euros net of VAT ;

; a duration not exceeding 24 months starting from the date of signing of the concession provision;

starting from the date of signing of the concession provision; must be finalized: to start or to the development of creative enterprise in the case of companies established no more than 5 years at the time of submitting the application for access, L’ expansion or the diversification of its offer of products and services and its reference market or the introduction of innovations and efficiency of the production process in the case of companies established for more than 5 years.



The text of the MISE Decree reads:

“The investment programs, […], can also be presented in the context of integrated projects, if the integration allows the proposing companies to achieve effective competitive advantages in relation to the activity that is the subject of the initiative. The integrated project may include programs presented by enterprises not constituting creative enterprises, […], provided that it is carried out in the context of the creative sector and with a non-preponderant role of companies other than creative companies, taking into account the number of participants, the costs of each program and the characteristics of the project integration “.

THE detail requirements for access to the facilities are contained in MISE decree of 18 November 2021 being registered with the Court of Auditors.

MISE – Decree of November 18, 2021 Establishment of the Fund for creative small and medium-sized enterprises

Loans and non-repayable grants with higher amounts for start-ups or innovative SMEs

For the innovative start-ups or as innovative beneficiary SMEs there is one more chance: in the face of investments in the relative risk capital, the conversion of a portion of the subsidized loan granted as a non-repayable grant for an amount equal to 50 percent of the sums contributed by third-party investors and, in any case, up to a maximum of 50 percent of the loan granted.

In order to access the facilities in these ways, the investment made by third-party investors must take the form of investment in equity, with the following characteristics:

be carried out exclusively in the form of contribution in cash ;

; be perfected within 5 years from the date of granting of the benefits ;

; be of amount not less than 20,000 euros ;

; not to determine a majority stake in the share capital of the innovative start-up or innovative SME, also due to the conversion of quasi-equity financial instruments eventually subscribed;

be detained for a period of not less than 3 years.

Not only grants and loans, also vouchers for cultural enterprises

Finally, support for creativity and culture does not come only withdirect action of loans and grants, but also with the possibility offered to companies from other sectors to benefit from vouchers for the acquisition of specialized services provided by creative businesses for the following areas:

marketing development and brand development actions;

industrial design and design;

increase in the identity value of the company profile;

technological innovations in the areas of conservation, use and marketing of products of particular artisan, artistic and creative value.

Vouchers can be used for specialist services provided by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises who carry out the activities identified in the MISE decree, but also by university or give it research institutions on the basis of a specific contract.

Hereinafter i ATECO codes identified by the Ministry of Economic Development to define the scope of the subsidies.





The benefits are granted on the basis of an evaluation procedure with an over-the-counter procedure. The instructions on how to access the benefits provided by the Fund for small and medium-sized creative enterprises will be defined with specific provisions by the MISE.