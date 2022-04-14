Mixed Martial Arts fighter hit graffiti artist who scratched his car

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 12.04.2022 22:24:41





A video has gone viral on social media where a subject comes up with the idea of ​​painting a parked car with graffiti without knowing that its owner was inside the vehicle and that he was also a martial arts fighter, who of course beat the vandal after the action.

All this happened in Monterey when Ricardo Arreolaan professional MMA fighter was in his vehicle when the graffiti artist approaches and quickly begins to scratch the side glass on the passenger side.

At that moment Loco Arreola got out of the vehicle and began to claim. The man tried to escape, but was unable to flee more than a few meters when the mixed martial arts professional caught up with him and punched him. Later, Loco Arreola spoke of the incident on his social networks.

“This is the second time something like this has happened to me. that there’s a guy doing things and I’m inside the car. The net is not cool, the vato was very crazy and it was easy for him, ”said the fighter.

“Those people are the same ones who grope women in the street and yell things at them and all that stuff. I’m not justifying myself, I don’t think it wasn’t the most correct solution.”.

The consequence for the graffiti artist, in addition to the beating he took, was having to clean and erase the paint he left on the athlete’s car.