Mixie, Bixie, Lop: the dictionary of short cuts 2022

Once upon a time there were the bob, the short “pixie” cut, also called the pixie cut, and the long cut. Then the gradual adoption of English revolutionized the dictionary of haircuts tripling the words: for every small variation in the use of scissors, a neologism was born to describe it in the best possible way. So much so that today choosing a cut has become a tongue twister: in addition to lob (long bob), the wob (weavy bob, i.e. wavy bob), lo shob (short bob, coè short bob) and the very lob (the longer version of the lob), for this 2022 the eclectic dictionary of haircuts is enriched even more, especially as regards the short hair. Here are the latest evolutions of the Pixie Cut and the new words to learn before the spring makeover.

MIXIE

The latest neologism was born to describe one of the most popular hairstyle shapes of the moment: the word Mixie is the crasis of Pixie and Mullet, the short “elf” cut and the unisex cut, a symbol of the 80s, shorter in the front and longer in the back. While at the root the hair is short like Pixie’s, at the back the hair is longer like Mullet’s. Customizable according to the chosen length and the audacity of the scales, the rebellious and original final look still requires a slightly disheveled styling, with well-textured hair (with a sea salt spray for the smoother ones). Similar to the Wolf Cut, the tousled “wolfish” cut that was very popular on TikTok last year, the Mixie is a more refined version, neater in the front and more grunge in the back.

BIXIE OR LOP

The two words indicate the same cut, also unisex, which promises to be the most chosen among the short cuts of 2022. While Bixie is the crasis of Pixie and Bob, Lop derives from the union of the terms Long and Crop. Both words refer to a cut longer than a pixie but shorter than a bob, inspired by the hairstyles of some 90s icons such as Natalie Imbruglia, Winona Ryder, Meg Ryan, Gwyneth Paltrow and Cameron Diaz and brought back to the fore today by the ‘actress Florence Pugh. Also in this case, the difference in the final result is the styling: if worn smooth, perhaps with a microfranga, it will look more like a French micro-bob, very chic and cheeky, while if the hair is more full-bodied and disheveled, or modeled with a wet effect gel, the result will be more 90s.

Winona Ryder, 1993 (IPA photo)

Paris Hilton, 2001 (Getty Photo)

COCO BOB

Also known as French Girl Bob or Micro Bob, it is the short French bob that Toni & Guy has renamed this season in homage to the icon of the 20s Coco Chanel. “It is a very graphic cut sculpted by clear and precise lines, perfect for expressing elegance and strong personality”, explains the Toni & Guy team. Who is it best suited for? “For those who want to give volume to very straight hair and those who have a face that needs strong and decisive lines. The Blunt Fringe accessory (mini smooth fringe, ed.) Is the touch to highlight the eyes and cheekbones”.

Courtesy Toni & Guy