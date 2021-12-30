Miyazaki has revealed the reasons for the postponement

In addition to reminding us that Elden Ring will be the best game ever among those by FromSoftware, EDGE’s recent interview with Hidetaka Miyazaki it also allowed us to discover some extra details about the postponement of the game.

Among the numerous questions posed during the interview, the EDGE journalist also asked the FromSoftware boss what were the reasons that forced the company to move the day one and this was the answer:

“The level of freedom we wanted to achieve in Elden Ring went far beyond what was initially planned. This complexity has gradually increased, forcing us to spend more time in both debugging and quality testing phases.”

It would therefore seem that the recent postponement of the game by a month and the delay between the first announcement and the demonstration of the gameplay were all due to the ‘open world implementation, which has given both developers and testers in the QA (Quality Assurance) department a run for their money.

We remind you that the release date of the game is now set to next February 25, 2022 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC (only and exclusively on Steam).

