Miyazaki spoke about the work of George RR Martin – Nerd4.life

In a long interview with the British magazine Edge, published in issue 367, Hidetaka Miyazaki explained what was the work from George RR Martin on Elden Ring and how the collaboration was born. At first the Japanese author was quite intimidated by the figure of the writer, older than him, but then he discovered a jovial person and really passionate about fantasy. Moreover, it seems that Martin knows the Dark Souls series very well, which made Miyazaki happy.

But how did they work together? Basically, FromSoftware’s creative team, including Miyazaki, went to the US several times to talk to Martin, giving him only general guidance on the mythology of the game. So the author of the Song of Ice and Fire was left free to propose his ideas and to independently develop the entire mythology that will be the basis of Elden Ring.

Miyazaki: “We immediately established that he would write the foundations, the historical elements of the game, events that happened long before those told by the same. In this way he was able to express his creativity to the fullest by creating something that had no limits.

We started by giving him vague and generic themes of the myths that floated in my head, telling him about the games we usually play and the themes we want to explore in our titles. So the shirts were really loose and very vague.“

Thus Martin was able to propose his ideas with greater freedom, interfacing continuously with FromSoftware. He ultimately produced a great deal of text, including a general story that appears to play an introductory role to Elden Ring’s story.