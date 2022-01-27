Miyazaki talks about freedom of approach and crazy situations – Nerd4.life

It is now available in Japan “The Overture of Elden Ring“a book dedicated to FromSoftware’s new work. Inside there is an interview with Hidetaka Miyazaki, in which, among other things, he talks about how freedom of exploration and approach offered to the player is one of the main concepts of the game, which will be able to decide whether or not to deal with some of the “crazy” situations and enemies present in the Interregnum.

“” Freedom “was one of the main concepts we worked on. Freedom in strategy, story, progression, fighting style and character build,” Miyazaki says in the interview, translated by Reddit users.

“The aspects of exploration and discovery in the open world have been designed to give players more freedom than in previous titles. In order not to force players to have to explore absolutely everything, we have made sure that the important areas are more easy to spot and if an area needs to be explored further this is communicated to the player through changes of some kind. We have also placed markers to facilitate exploration. ”

Elden Ring, an image from the game

Miyazaki later states that they will be featured in the game “enemies and crazy situations”, which could challenge even the most skilled players, but which can nevertheless be avoided altogether in most cases.

“There will be many” crazy “situations and enemies. With this in mind, one of the key concepts of Elden Ring is freedom and therefore there are very few instances where this type of crazy situation will completely block progression and you will have a chance to avoid them, come back later or just ignore them “, explains Miyazaki, adding that this freedom offered to the player at the same time was a pretext for the developers to also create particularly ruthless clashes. “Obviously, having this extra freedom means you have an excuse to create even more ruthless encounters.”

We remind you that Elden Ring will be available from February 25, 2022 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. Recently FromSoftware spoke also explained that the game will be difficult but not stressful.