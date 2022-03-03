Mizada and her predictions March 3

Mizada tells you what awaits you in your daily horoscope, so take note of his recommendations this Thursday, March 3 By: Elizabeth Gonzalez SEA. 02. 2022

Digital Televisa|The Stars Mizada and her daily predictions

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Today Thursday, March 3, 2022 we have a New Moon in the sign of Pisces, but at 6:52 pm it will go into Aries and stay that way for the next two and a half days. In the horoscopes from today, Mized points out that the energy is spectacular both physically, mentally and spiritually.

Check the daily forecast for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces .

ARIES

Don’t get angry or upset. Take advantage of the magical energy of the New Moon in your sign. Take advantage of these days for negotiations, sales and agreements. Watch out for jealousy. See more of Aries.

Horoscopes Aries March 3, 2022

TAURUS

Free yourself from ties and make peace with your past. Don’t take things so seriously. See more of Taurus.

Taurus Horoscopes March 3, 2022

GEMINI

Take advantage of this day to fix communication or romance situations. Today everything will flow in perfect harmony. See more of Gemini.

Gemini Horoscopes March 3, 2022

CANCER

You are very happy and very much in love. Today and tomorrow will be magical days for your family, yourself and for everything that is happening in your professional environment. See more of Cancer.

Horoscopes Cancer March 3, 2022

LEO

Throw yourself into the adventure of living, feeling, enjoying and vibrating. Keep a smile on your lips, you know how to do it. See more of Leo.

Horoscopes Leo March 3, 2022

VIRGO

Things will be given to you multiplied. It is time to take the opportunities that come your way. See more of Virgo.

Horoscopes Virgo March 3, 2022

POUND

There are changes within your economy that are going to give you a big break, since you are going to be able to do many things with that extra money or that increase that you are receiving. See more of Libra.

Libra Horoscopes March 3, 2022

SCORPIO

You receive good opportunities in your professional environment; doors are opening wide for you. See more of Scorpio.

Scorpio Horoscopes March 3, 2022

SAGITTARIUS

Put a smile on your lips and don’t let anything or anyone take it away from you; stay like a soapy mojarrita. See more of Sagittarius.

Horoscopes Sagittarius March 3, 2022

CAPRICORN

There are important changes in your way of seeing life that will lead you to make very important determinations and decisions. See more of Capricorn.

AQUARIUM

These next few days will be very insightful. Get all the information you have right now because April will be a month of many determinations. See more of Aquarius.

Horoscopes Aquarius March 3, 2022

PISCES

Beautiful things come into your life both in love and in the family. Get to the front of the line because there are many horizons in front of you. See more of Pisces.

Horoscopes Pisces March 3, 2022