Mizoguchi method: how to keep fit in 3 minutes a day

For those who have little time to devote to physical activity, there is a new method with which to train and keep fit in just 3 minutes

The Mizoguchi method revolutionizes the concept of fitness, and was born from the Japanese guru of Body Fit, Yoko Mizoguchi. Known on social media as HakoBodytuning, has launched the challenge of 3 minutes a day to dedicate to fitness and movement.

Mizoguchi method: what it is

The creator of this new and successful training method started from the reality, which is that people today have little time to devote to physical activity, and that strict diets and often interminable workouts are not very sustainable. But that’s not all, since often long workouts and movements that are not suitable for our body produce the opposite effect, that is, they reduce mobility, joint functionality, increasing abdominal swelling, stress and insomnia.

Hako started from here, creating an easy and, above all, fast method that mixes anatomy with ballet, the yoga and the pilates. The target? Increase mobility, the tone and the correct functioning of the internal organs.

The method Mizoguchi includes five exercises, the purpose of which is to unlock the joints and help to have a correct posture. Duration? Just 3 minutes a day; L‘consistency is important, because this is the only way to reach the goal: release the joints of the pelvis and hips, and increase flexibility.

Hako’s method also has other benefits, such as:

accelerates the metabolism

improves respiratory capacity

strengthens the immune system

improves sleep quality.

The exercises of the Mizoguchi Method

Walk on the buttocks

The first exercise consists of walking with the buttocks and it can also be done seated. To do this, it is necessary sit with your knees crossed and your back straight, and slowly rock to the side as if you were walking. This exercise improves movement of the pelvis, hips, and coordination.

Shoulder rotation

The second exercise focuses on the torso, with the shoulder rotation. Here’s how to proceed:

lie down on the mat

move your shoulders in a circle

rotate them forward and then backward.

This exercise is effective in relieving tension that builds up in the shoulders and neck.

Rotation of the shoulder blades

This exercise is particularly effective for those who work hours and hours in front of the PC sitting at the desk. From the lying position, move your shoulders from top to bottom, and from front to back. Finally, rotate your entire back from left to right.

Buttock massage

This exercise takes about a minute and goes to strain the buttocks, with the help of a ball.

Here’s how to proceed:

lie on your back on the mat

place the ball under one of the buttocks

start moving your hips for about 30 seconds.

In this way, you go to improve the mobility of the hips and release muscle tension.

Ankle lengthening

L’ankle lengthening you can perform it while sitting on the mat or in a chair. Extend your legs in front of you, and move your feet back and forth for about 30 seconds. This exercise relieves tension in the ankles. Breathing and opening the torso are also important to favor tissue oxygenation.

Through the Mizoguchi Method you can get maximum results by dedicating each day to this exercise routine lasting about 30 seconds each.

