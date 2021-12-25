Mkhitaryan, future always uncertain: from January he can agree with other clubs – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos
The talks on the renewal of the contract have not started and it is not certain that there will be. The player is fine in Rome, but after three seasons he can say goodbye
The last and only time Mkhitaryan stayed in a club for more than three seasons in his career it was 2009. The Armenian played four years for Pyunik, a team from Yerevan (Armenia). Then he left home to seek his fortune elsewhere. He played in Ukraine for Metalurh and Shakhtar, in Germany for Borussia Dortmund and in England for Manchester United and Arsenal. All the shirts he wore, he wore them for three seasons at the most, then he went away. Mkhitaryan loves to travel the world, he speaks seven languages and is already thinking of the octave to add to his cultural background. What he is playing with Roma is the third season in Italy. He was close to leaving in June 2021, then he found an agreement to stay another year.
At the moment no one has begun speeches for a further contract renewal. From January 1989 the class will be free to agree with other clubs and in some past interviews he has already winked at the Spanish Liga, the top league he misses. The impression is that at the end of the season Mkhitaryan and Roma will say goodbye consecutively. After a slow start to the championship, the former Arsenal has found a way to return fundamental. Mourinho put him at the center of the game in 3-5-2, he repaid him with important performances. In June, if the Armenian leaves, a replacement of the same level will be needed.
December 25, 2021 (change December 25, 2021 | 14:11)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED