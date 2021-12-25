Mkhitaryan, future always uncertain: from January he can agree with other clubs – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

The last and only time Mkhitaryan stayed in a club for more than three seasons in his career it was 2009. The Armenian played four years for Pyunik, a team from Yerevan (Armenia). Then he left home to seek his fortune elsewhere. He played in Ukraine for Metalurh and Shakhtar, in Germany for Borussia Dortmund and in England for Manchester United and Arsenal. All the shirts he wore, he wore them for three seasons at the most, then he went away. Mkhitaryan loves to travel the world, he speaks seven languages ​​and is already thinking of the octave to add to his cultural background. What he is playing with Roma is the third season in Italy. He was close to leaving in June 2021, then he found an agreement to stay another year.