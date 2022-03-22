MLB Aaron Judge reacts to signing Trevor Story with Red Sox

Various media announced this Sunday, March 20, that Trevor Story has become a new player of the Boston Red Sox. This news spread quickly in the Major Leagues and reached the players of other teams. Such is the case of Aaron Judgegardener of the New York Yankeeswho upon learning of the firm shared his reaction.
The Boston Red Sox have Trevor Story as a new acquisition to be part of their lineup for the 2022 MLB Season, which will debut on Opening Day against the New York Yankees.
That is why Aaron Judge, figure of the ‘Mulos’ was questioned about his reaction to having learned that the infielder has signed with the Red Sox, the main rival of the Bronx ninth.
“I’m not too excited about that. I know what that boy (Story) can do… It’s going to be fun. If we do our thing, I think we’ll be in a good place,” ‘El Juez’ told the media.
Aaron Judge and Trevor Story will meet for the first time as members of the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox respectively on Thursday, April 7th when Opening Day takes place.
Adda Lavalle
