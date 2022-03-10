MLB and MLBPA resume talks today

For the second week in a row, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association held negotiations late into the night, and while a deal was not finalized by the time talks wrapped up in the early hours of Wednesday, both sides built momentum – and with this, a bit of cautious optimism that a new collective labor agreement could be close.
MLB’s proposal – which came after roughly 12 hours of a 17-hour negotiating day – included a significant increase in the competitive balance tax (CBT) threshold, an issue that had become an issue during talks.
The parties met in person twice throughout the day, then communicated by phone from their respective offices in midtown Manhattan for the remainder of Tuesday and into the early hours of Wednesday.
Shortly after 3 am ET on Wednesday, a league representative said the MLBPA had requested time to speak with the union’s board of directors before officially responding to MLB’s proposal. The sides will resume talks later Wednesday morning, when the union is expected to respond to MLB’s latest proposal.
According to a source, the league’s offer included a CBT threshold starting at $230 million in 2022 – a $10 million increase from its most recent proposal – increasing to $232 million in 2023, $236 million in 2024, US$240 million in 2025 and US$242 million in 2026.
In addition to surcharges of $20 million and $40 million above the initial threshold, there would be a third additional charge for clubs over the threshold totaling $60 million.
MLB also raised its overall offer for the minimum salary, starting at $700,000 in 2022. That number will rise to $715,000 in 2023, $730,000 in 2024, $750,000 in 2025 and $770,000 in 2026.
Here are the other proposals included in MLB’s offer, according to a source:
• A $40 million pre-arbitration bonus pool ($10 million increase from the previous proposal; the MLBPA had requested $80 million).
• A Draft lottery offering a system for allocating the top six picks (two more than the NBA, four more than the NHL).
• Large market teams cannot select in the lottery in consecutive years, while small market teams cannot select in three consecutive years.
• Players may be sent to the minors no more than five times in a season.
• Players who finish in the top two positions in Rookie of the Year voting in each league will be awarded a full year of service regardless of their total number of days in the Majors.
• A team that has a rookie on its Opening Day roster can earn additional Draft picks if that player appears in the Rookie of the Year ballot.
• A postseason of 12 teams.
MLB announced last week the cancellation of each team’s first two series in the regular season. No further matches have been canceled so far, although that is expected to happen on Wednesday if the two sides fail to reach an agreement.