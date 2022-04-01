MLB and Players Association agree to keep ghost runners in extra innings for 2022

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball finalized the rule change Thursday to bring back automatic runners in extra innings for the third straight season.

Despite the easing of pandemic restrictions, MLB and the players’ union have agreed to keep the controversial rule that gives each team a runner on second base during extra innings for the 2022 regular season.

The agreement regarding on-field rule modifications also includes expanding active rosters from 26 players to 28 from opening day on April 7 through May 1 this year, due to the delayed start of workouts. of spring.

Another new rule benefits Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani. With designated hitter adopted in both leagues, pitchers who start games in the batting lineup can remain in the game as designated hitters after leaving the mound. A DH can also enter the game to shoot. That change will apply to multiple seasons.

“Expanding the designated hitter and giving two-way players more flexibility to showcase their talents will benefit the game for the foreseeable future,” the union’s director of player services Kevin Slowey said in a statement. “Roster adjustments and extra innings will also serve to protect the health and safety of players during what will be a unique 2022 season.”

The “ghost” racer modification was applied to the 2020 and 2021 regular seasons as part of adjustments due to COVID-19.

There were 78 extra-inning games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, with the longest by innings being a pair of 13-inning games at Houston, won by the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 29 and by Oakland on Aug. 7. Every previous season since 1901 had at least one game of 15 or more innings.

There were 233 extra-inning games last year, with the longest being the Dodgers’ 16-inning win over the San Diego Padres on Aug. 25.

The modification for 2020 and 2021 that reduced doubleheaders to seven-inning scheduled games did not continue for 2022.

Active rosters will be 28 players from Opening Day through May 1, 26 from May 2 through Aug. 31, and 28 through the remainder of the regular season. Last season, the cap was 26 from Opening Day to Aug. 31, then 28.

Rookie qualifications going forward will remain the same as in 2021, when September days were not excluded toward the 45-day threshold for exhaustion of rookie status in future seasons.